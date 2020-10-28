Kardashian Sisters Flaunt Insane Cleavage & Curvy Figures In Skimpy Bikini Photo

Kim Kardashian and two of her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, showcased their insane cleavage and stunning figures in skimpy bikinis as they posed in front of a picturesque backdrop in Kim’s most recent update on Instagram.

Kim rocked an olive green two-piece swimsuit for the picture. The top featured triangle cups that only covered a small portion of her ample assets. The thin straps fit securely over her tanned shoulders. The TV personality pulled the tiny waistband of the bottoms over her curvy hips, allowing the garment to flaunt her hourglass physique as she wore a serious look for the camera.

Kim’s left arm rested on Kourtney, who slayed in a zebra-print bikini. The cut of her attire was nearly identical to her sister’s, which allowed her to display her toned legs and abs. Kourtney let her long, dark hair fall over both sides of her chest as she shielded her eyes from the sun with a black bucket hat.

Khloe struck a seductive pose as she placed her left arm around Kim’s back. She drew attention to her stunning physique in a leopard-print swimsuit. The top pushed up her breasts and accentuated her eye-catching cleavage. Additionally, the garment was tied in the front and the ends of the material rested over her core. Khloe’s bottoms were just as skimpy as her siblings’ and left little to the imagination.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars stood on the sand as they posed under a beautiful, bright blue sky. There were also vivid green plants and a large palm tree seen in the picture.

Kim’s update attracted a significant amount of interest across the Instagram community, and her fans were quick to compliment the star and her siblings in the comments section of the post.

“BEST TRIO ON THE PLANET,” one fan exclaimed.

“Kim you’re killing it at 40!” another person complimented.

“Queens,” a follower remarked, as they added numerous heart emoji to their comment.

The snap accumulated nearly 1 million likes alongside thousands of comments in under an hour after it went live.

In can be assumed that the picture was taken during the 40th birthday party that Kim celebrated with close friends and family on an undisclosed private island, according to a report from CNN.

“After two weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” Kim wrote on Twitter.