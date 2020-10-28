Noah Cyrus Rocks A High Ponytail While Putting On A Fierce Display In Crop Top

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new snapshots of herself looking fierce.

The “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” hitmaker stunned in a black crop top that appeared to have one strap that went across her left shoulder. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She wrapped herself up in a jacket and paired the look with high-waisted pants of the same color that featured a graphic on the left leg. Cyrus rocked black strappy heels that showcased her pedicured toes and held onto a small handbag that had the Playboy logo on it. She accessorized herself with a necklace and earrings. Cyrus wore acrylic nails and painted them with a coat of red polish. She styled her long, wavy dark hair in a high ponytail but left the front down to frame her face.

Cyrus is a fan of body art and displayed a hint of the tattoos inked on her hand. According to Steal Her Style, she has a total of 27 tattoos all over her body.

The 20-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Cyrus was captured crouching down on an outdoor concrete staircase with her right arm on the black railing. She rested her other hand on her knee and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Cyrus was snapped standing up from a lower angle.

In the third and final frame, the songstress posted another pic of her crouching. She stared over to the side and showed off her beautiful profile.

In the span of 13 hours, Cyrus’ post racked up more than 205,000 likes and over 730 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.9 million followers.

“PERIOD NOAH GORGEOUS AS ALWAYS,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“You’re so stunning!! I need some of your prettiness,” another person shared.

“Wow you are so gorgeous and stunning Noah love you,” remarked a third fan.

“i have no words how amazinggg you look omg,” a fourth admirer commented.

Putting on an eye-catching display is nothing new for Cyrus. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed on her knees wearing a multicolored snakeskin-print string bikini set while on a boat trip. Cyrus decorated her long nails with bright yellow polish and accessorized herself with a butterfly-shaped ring, a number of bracelets, necklaces, and large sunglasses. She sported her dark hair down with a middle part and went barefoot for the occasion.