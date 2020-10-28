NBA Rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic Mavs’ Pairing Could Bring ‘Nightmares’ To Other Contenders

In the past months, rumors have been continuously swirling around reigning MVP and DPOY Giannis Antetokounmpo and his future with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks may have told everyone in the league that they have no intention of trading Antetokounmpo this offseason, but if they fail to convince him to sign the massive contract extension, they could risk losing him in the 2021 free agency without getting anything in return. One of the teams that are expected to strongly pursue the “Greek Freak” in the summer of 2021 is the Dallas Mavericks.

In a recent appearance on The Lowe Post podcast, ESPN‘s Zach Lowe and The Ringer‘s Bills Simmons talked about Antetokounmpo and his impending free agency. Simmons thinks that if he decides to part ways with the Bucks in the 2021 offseason, the “Greek Freak” should consider joining forces with Luka Doncic in Dallas. Lowe shared the same sentiment as Simmons and said that the Mavericks’ duo of Antetokounmpo and Doncic could bring “nightmares” to other contenders in the NBA.

“To me, that is the one that if I am one of the other 29 teams in the league, I do not want to see that happen,” Lowe said, as quoted by Dalton Trigg of Sports Illustrated. “Because Luka and Giannis (would be) their own version of LeBron and Anthony Davis. I think that’s the role where Giannis can win championships, where he’s not LeBron – Luka is LeBron in the sense that he’s got the keys to the offense…. To me, that’s the one where I have nightmares if I’m one of the other teams in the league.”

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Antetokounmpo is undeniably a dream acquisition for the Mavericks. His arrival in Dallas would tremendously boost their performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, facilitator, and lockdown defender. Last season, the 25-year-old power forward averaged 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, 5.6 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal while shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

By acquiring him in the 2021 free agency where they wouldn’t be needing to give up any valuable trade assets, the Mavericks would not only be able to have their own version of LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but it would also enable them to create their own “Big Three” with Antetokounmpo, Doncic, and Kristaps Porzingis. Though it would be high maintenance, the formidable trio of Antetokounmpo, Doncic, and Porzingis would put the Mavericks to title contention for the years to come and give them a realistic chance of establishing their own dynasty in the NBA.