‘Bachelorette’ Fans Tell Dale Moss To ‘Run’ After Clare Crawley’s Craziest Episode Yet

Viewers of the ABC dating show think Clare's rumored fiancee should get out while he still can.

The Bachelorette fans think Dale Moss should get out while he still can.

The frontrunner of Clare Crawley’s edition of the ABC dating show received unsolicited advice from fans following a rocky episode that made it clear she is all-in with the model and former football player who’s nearly a decade her junior.

Dale, who is rumored to be engaged to Clare amid her cut-short season of the rose-filled reality series, posted a photo to Instagram that showed him smiling and carefree. The former Halloween costume model wore a backward baseball cap and white t-shirt as he sat at an outdoor eatery in Manhattan, New York.

In the caption to the pic, Dale assured his fans that his life is good right now.

But in the comment section, followers said his life would improve without The Bachelorette star in it.

“Get rid of Clare and it will be better,” another added

When one fan asked the reality TV hunk if he and Clare are together, another responded.

“If he is he needs to run far!!! She’s crazy…” the commenter wrote.

“Her behaviors show that she has not healed from whoever did whatever to her,” another follower wrote of Clare.

“You all see a fairy tale, but every fairy tale has an evil queen. Dale seems too sincere and kind to be facing a life trying to fix her.”

“Yeah…if he’s not with Clare he could be great for a Bachelor season and get with a great woman,” another added.

The harsh comments came amid an episode of The Bachelorette that showed Clare repeatedly disrespecting the suitors that took time out of their real lives to quarantine, get COVID-19 tested, and relocate to the La Quinta Resort & Club in Palm Springs for a chance to be with her.

On the Week 3 episode, the 39-year-old hairstylist had a major blowout with her suitor Yosef, then blew off both group and one-on-one dates and made a gang of guys wait for her while she made out with Dale for over an hour in her private suite. Promos for upcoming episodes of the ABC dating show showed Clare’s guys getting increasingly frustrated by her behavior.

Dale also became this season’s villain thanks to Clare’s blatant favoritism of him. During a “roast” themed group date hosted by comedian Margaret Cho, the jealous guys zeroed in on Dale and delivered a series of zingers to him. The awkward exchange did not please Clare, who questioned why her man was being unfairly attacked.