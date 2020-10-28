Miranda Lambert Shows Some Thigh In An Overall Mini Dress While Staying ‘Hydrated’ With A Glass Of Wine

Miranda gave the mini dress a fun country twist.

Miranda Lambert gave her fans a closer look at one of the outfits featured in her “Settling Down” music video. The ensemble made an appearance in an Instagram post that revealed her drink of choice during shooting: Love Letters Sangiovese from her own Red 55 winery.

Miranda, 36, thanked the label for keeping everyone “hydrated” while they filmed on her sprawling farm outside Nashville, Tennessee. Her message was accompanied by a photo of herself wearing the cute outfit that she rocked during the idyllic scenes that featured the wine. The look included a tight white top with a deep V-neck that looked like it was designed to include a lace-up detail. However, the silver eyelets lining the neckline were empty.

Over the shirt, Miranda sported an overall mini dress with a frayed hemline that rose up high on her shapely thighs. However, most of her legs were not in the photo’s frame. Her dress featured a mustard yellow tie-dye print. It had a snug fit around the waist, which emphasized her hourglass shape. The piece’s other details included a large front pocket on the chest, belt loops, visible seam accents on the skirt, and adjustable shoulder straps with classic buckle and button closures.

Miranda also wore a red bandanna tied around her neck. Her only other visible accessories were her glittering wedding rings. The “Bluebird” songstress styled her blond tresses in a loose side braid. A few free locks of hair fell on the sides of her face in soft waves.

Miranda was pictured sitting in lush green grass beside a picnic basket that contained a small bouquet of colorful flowers, a few napkins, dishes, a bottle of Sangiovese, and a glass. She also had a glass of the dark wine in her hand. In the lower right corner of her photo, one curve of her acoustic guitar’s body could be seen.

Miranda’s fans loved her look, and they took to the comments section of her post to let her know it.

“You make the outfit so darn hot… WOW,” read a message that also included a drooling and heart-eyes emoji.

“Love this picture. You are so beautiful and cute,” commented another admirer.

“You look so hot in yellow,” a third fan wrote.

“Wine is fine but Lambert’s better!” gushed a fourth person.

Miranda’s outfit and her drink made an appearance in a sweet segment of the “Settling Down” music video. The musician gave her fans a glimpse at what life has been like for her since she’s settled down with former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin. In one scene, she watched her husband fish while she jotted in a notebook and sipped on her drink.