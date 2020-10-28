Ciara Puts On A Leggy Display In Oversized T-Shirt

Ciara took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The entertainer recently gave birth to her third child and looks nothing short of incredible in the two-photo upload.

In the first shot, the “Can’t Leave Em Alone” songstress stunned in a beige oversized T-shirt with short sleeves. The garment displayed a hint of her decolletage and the word “love” written in large white text. She paired the ensemble with tight-fitted cream pants that appeared to be tucked into her lace-up boots. Ciara wrapped a shirt around her waist and wore a bucket hat that was a similar shade to her top. The singer accessorized with sunglasses, a number of rings, gold necklaces, and bracelets. She styled her long, straight hair down and kept her nails short for the occasion.

Ciara was snapped crouching outdoors in front of a green bush. The 35-year-old placed both her hands underneath her chin and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Ciara wore the same attire but took off her pants. The hitmaker showed off her long legs and stood up for the pic.

Ciara posed in front of a black dog and rested both her arms beside her while being snapped from head-to-toe. She looked at the camera with a subtle pout and rested her locks behind her shoulders.

In the span of seven hours, her post racked up more than 360,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 26.4 million followers.

“Them the kind of legs that put stockings outta business.. HOT DAMMM,” one user wrote.

“You are the best, loving this outfit and you are glowing! Don’t y’all just love her?” another person shared.

“This picture will be my motivation to work out,” remarked a third fan.

“This lady right here is one of the best I always want to see what she comes up with next,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous flame emoji.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ciara. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the Grammy Award winner showed off her huge baby bump from when she was pregnant this year for a photoshoot that took place for British Vogue. She wowed in a stretchy white dress that showcased her growing bump. Ciara paired the look with a long cardigan, which she left to hang off her shoulders and drape on the grass. Ciara sported her wavy light brown hair down and was clearly glowing.