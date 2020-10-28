Alexa Dellanos Flashes Her Insane Derriere In Pink Thong Bikini On Instagram

Alexa Dellanos returned to Instagram on Wednesday morning to share yet another revealing pic with her over 2.1 million followers. The blond bombshell left little to the imagination as she flashed her insane derriere while wearing a skimpy pink thong bikini.

In the racy snap, Alexa looked like a total smokeshow as she sported the two-piece. The top fastened behind her back and around her neck with thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It also gave fans a peek at her sideboob in the process.

The matching thong bikini bottoms wrapped snugly around her slender waist and were cut high over her hips while putting the spotlight on her round booty. Her muscular thighs were also highlighted in the swimwear.

Alexa posed with her backside toward the camera and her back arched. She had one leg in front of the other as she placed her hands at her waistline and twisted her torso to look over her shoulder with a smoldering expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, a large house was visible. Some outdoor lounge furniture and a pink Chanel purse could also be seen behind the model as a bright blue sky with white fluffy clouds was spotted overhead.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose waves that cascaded down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

Alexa’s followers didn’t hesitate to share their appreciation for the post by clicking the like button more than 67,000 times within the first 14 hours after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 600 messages during that time.

“What in the perfection,” one follower stated.

“Wow you look so freaking hot. Beautiful color of panties..” another commented.

“The moon is OUTTT today,” a third social media user quipped.

“Wow what a view. I don’t know where you are, but this place looks amazing. You’ve definitely added beauty to it by being there. Have a great time,” a fourth person wrote.

The model doesn’t appear to have any qualms when it comes to flashing her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen sporting revealing bathing suits, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexa recently piqued the interest of her followers when she posed in a scanty bubblegum pink string bikini while soaking up some sun at the beach. To date, that post has reeled in more than 46,000 likes and over 670 comments.