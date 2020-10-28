‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Marissa Lucchese Shows Off Her Body In Crop Top And Tight Pants

Double Shot at Love star Marissa Lucchese showed off her body in a cropped top and tight pants to the delight of her followers who hit the “like” button on her latest snap over 8.000 times thus far. The reality star, who moved in with Jersey Shore celebs Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for this season of the series, asked her followers about their shopping habits as she donned her latest finds.

The reality television personality gave off a sassy vibe as she looked directly at the camera, giving it a sultry stare for the slideshow of three photographs. She wore a white crop top in a tank style. It had a graphic atop it that had the word “smokin.” The logo referenced a popular cigarette brand by using its same insignia. The top was quite fitted and ended just underneath her breasts.

Her stomach was exposed. She appeared to have tanned her body.

With that, she paired a pair of tight plaid pants. The pattern featured a white and black checkered print. On her left hip, attached to a belt loop, a small silver chain was visible that hung down her thigh in a loop. Marissa paired that with patent leather black, ankle-high combat boots. She added a gold watch and a ring that displayed a thin band, as well as a double set of necklaces as accessories.

She wore the front of her long, straight, black hair pulled away from her face into two baby ponytails. Marissa added clear-framed sunglasses to her face that had dark lenses. She wore then down towards the end of her nose.

The Double Shot at Love star posed in front of what appeared to be a set of white sliding closet doors so her outfit would stand out for the photograph.

Fans loved Marissa’s fashion choices. They posted their comments alongside the series of snaps.

“I love those pants and boots, you are smoking hot,” wrote one fan.

“Daammmnnn girl, you look amazing. That outfit is stunning and you look gorgeous,” remarked a second follower.

“Iconic 90s look, that’s my favorite era,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Okkkkkkk gurllll workkkk it,” joked a fourth fan.

Marissa will reportedly appear on the third season of the MTV series alongside Suzi Baidya, Brandon Stakeman Maria Elizondo, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Derynn Paige, Nikki Hall, Antonio Locke, and Nicky Curd. This was announced after the season finale, which aired early in October reported The Inquisitr.