Sommer Ray Shows Off Insanely Fit Body In Sunflower Sports Bra & Booty Shorts

Sommer Ray showed off her insanely fit body in a sultry Instagram post on her feed on Tuesday evening. The model posted a video of herself in a small gym as she flexed her killer muscles in a PSD sports bra and some incredibly tight booty shorts that did nothing but favors for her assets.

Sommer’s sportswear included a black and white checkered bra covered in large sunflowers. A black band with “PSD” in white lettering ran around the base of her bust and pushed her ample cleavage up. The material clung to her chest and cut off just above her tiny waist.

The fitness guru’s flat tummy was on show between the top and a pair of light gray cotton shorts with a white V-shaped waistband. The front dipped low into her stomach to showcase her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and hugged her hourglass figure. The shorts were ruched and pulled up to the top of her thighs in a way that fully exposed her shapely legs and chiseled booty.

Sommer completed her outfit with a pair of thin black toe shoes, several rings on her fingers, and a gold necklace. She styled her blond locks in a messy topknot.

The video showed Sommer standing by a bench as she recorded herself in front of a mirror. Workout equipment and an exercise ball could be seen in the background, as well as a large poster of Sommer in some gear from her own collection, Shop Sommer Ray.

Sommer posed with her weight on one hip as she bent one knee. She arched her back and stuck her curvy booty out in a way that emphasized her figure, turning slightly to give fans a better view of her muscles. The model tugged at her bottoms and slowly zoomed in before shrugging at the camera.

In the caption, Sommer wrote that she was getting “gainzzz.”

The post received more than 703,000 likes and just over 4,600 comments in under a day, proving to be a huge success with her followers. Many people showered her with affection in the comments section.

“Ooooh love of my life,” one fan wrote with flame emoji.

“THE GAINZ ARE REAL,” another user added.

“Queen you’re amazing keep working out and inspiring us you’re killing it,” a third follower penned.

Sommer always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another share, the model dressed up a bit in a leopard-print shirt and a mini skirt, which her fans loved.