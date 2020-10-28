Paris Hilton, 39, Goes Topless In Nothing But Black Thong Panties & Fishnet Boots

Paris Hilton, 39, thrilled her 13.4 million followers when she opted to go topless in her most recent Instagram snap. The former Simple Life star stunned as she wore nothing but a pair of black thong panties and some fishnet boots.

In the racy pic, Paris looked drop dead gorgeous. She showed off a ton of skin as she rocked the skimpy lingerie. The garment fell low over her curvy hips while accentuating her round booty and long, lean legs.

She strategically placed her arms to cover her bare chest, while showing just a hint of sideboob in the process. Her flat tummy and petite waist were also on full display.

The look was in honor of the upcoming Halloween holiday, and her accessories reflected that. She wore a large ring on her finger and some dark netted knee-high boots. She also sported a sparkling mask, which she pushed up over her forehead.

Paris sat on her knees for the photo. She was surrounded by a ton of pumpkins on the ground and behind her on shelves. She arched her back and pushed her booty out while hugging her arms in close to her chest. The heiress looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face as she placed her hand near her lips.

She wore her long, blond hair styled in loose waves that she had pushed over her shoulders.

Paris’ followers went wild for the revealing pic. The animated photo was viewed more than 672,000 times within the first eight hours after it was shared to her feed. Her supporters also hit up the comments section to leave over 620 remarks about the snap during that time.

“Queen of everything!!! Love you Paris,” one follower declared.

“Great Picture from Miss Paris, looks very beautyful [sic],” another wrote.

“Okay you win Halloween,” a third social media user commented.

“Ur literally my favorite person I’m gonna buy ur merch as soon as possible it’s hot,” a fourth person quipped.

The blond bombshell’s fans know that she doesn’t shy away when it comes to flaunting her fit figure in her online uploads. She’s become known for filling her timeline with photos of herself rocking teeny tops, tight dresses, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Paris recently dropped the jaws of her admirers when covered herself in a flower bikini in front of an American flag background while encouraging her followers to get out and vote. That post has been viewed more than 923,000 times and earned over 660 comments to date.