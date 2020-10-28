Katelyn Runck Showcases Massive Cleavage In Racy Knotted Top While Sporting Skimpy Miniskirt

Brunette model Katelyn Runck took to Instagram Wednesday morning to flaunt her voluptuous chest in a revealing ensemble that did not leave much to the imagination. She rocked a deep red top and a matching miniskirt while promoting a giveaway.

Katelyn’s top featured thin shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline that exposed most of her breasts. The number was knotted in the middle, drawing even more attention to her massive cleavage. The miniskirt looked to have a mid-rise waist and a thigh-high slit on one side. Her bronze skin looked flawless as it glowed in the warm lighting.

The popular influencer wore her long, dark hair with a deep side part and styled straight. Most of it was tossed over one shoulder.

Katelyn also sported a bold white polish on her fingernails.

The model was sitting in a chair for the photo shoot, so it was difficult to see all of her skirt. That being said, she still looked smoking hot while she lounged in it. The frame captured her from a slight side angle as she sat with her legs crossed. She held an iPhone in one hand while she rested her forearm on the arm of the chair. She wore a slight smile as she gazed ahead.

Along with showing off her chest, the pose also put Katelyn’s shapely shoulders and arms on display. Her flat tummy was also visible as well as the smooth skin on her toned thighs.

In a lengthy caption, Katelyn described the details of the giveaway, which included a trip to Bali, an iPhone and a Samsung phone.

“Awesome smile and beautiful figure honey really very very hot in red,” wrote one admirer.

“OMG……you are the definition of perfection!” a second Instagram user commneted, adding a red heart emoji.

“Always absolutely amazing. Truly appreciate the consistency of always displaying a level of beauty unmatched. Keep going. Thank you,” a third follower replied.

“Stunning body with immense beauty and elegance,” a fourth fan added with a heart-eye emoji.

The fitness model works hard to keep her body in tip-top shape, and judging from her Instagram page, she has no problem squeezing into some of the skimpiest outfits she can find to flaunt her curves.

Earlier in the month, she shared a series of pictures that saw her looking smoking hot in a powder blue bikini while she spent some time on the beach. The post was popular among her 2.3 million followers, garnering more than 23,000 “likes” to date.