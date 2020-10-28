‘General Hospital’ Star Emme Rylan Seemingly Confirms Her Departure From The Show With Sweet Photo

Fans are up in arms over the rumor that Emme Rylan has been let go.

General Hospital seems to be doing some restructuring when it comes to their large cast of characters. There had been rumors swirling for a while now that William deVry, who plays the role of Julian Jerome, is on his way out. Now another huge name has been added to the list. Emme Rylan is also rumored to be getting the boot as well. She slipped into the role of Lulu Spencer in 2013 and has become well loved by viewers. While the soap hasn’t yet confirmed the news, the actress just gave a major hint that all this is seemingly true.

Rylan’s recent Instagram share that she posted on Monday revealed that she had a hard day. She indicated that a family hug was needed and that’s exactly what was shown in the sweet snapshot. The General Hospital star was surrounded by her loved ones. Her partner, Don Money, and their three kids, Jackson, Levi, and Dakota were all seen in an embrace with Rylan. She was in the middle with them all giving her a squeeze. Rylan appears to have a sad look on her face as she was being comforted by her family.

The unconfirmed rumors broke on Monday, as The Inquisitr had previously detailed. While it may not have been a big surprise that William deVry’s name had once again come up, it seemed like a total shock for fans that Rylan was also rumored to have gotten axed.

Her Instagram followers had a lot to say about her supposed departure from the ABC soap.

“I’m so sorry. GH is making a big mistake letting you go,” one fan remarked.

“This makes zero sense. Say it isn’t so,” another viewer said.

“We will fight for you Emme! We love you and will follow you no matter where you go next,” stated a third GH fan.

General Hospital fans are completely confused on what is happening as Rylan is currently embroiled in a major story line. The love triangle with Lulu, her ex-husband, Dante Falconeri, and current guy, Dustin Phillips, has just started and viewers were looking forward to seeing what develops between them.

There was also a hint that Rylan’s TV mom, Genie Francis, was heading back to the set to begin filming in L.A. Her longtime character of Laura Spencer Collins has been out of town for weeks now, but it looks like her daughter may not be there when she gets back, or will leave shortly after.

November sweeps is coming up quickly on General Hospital and things may not be the same when all is said and done. Lulu’s departure from Port Charles will not be taken lightly by those who love her.