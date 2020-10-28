Meg Kylie Flaunts Sideboob In A Skimpy Bodysuit On Instagram

Australian bombshell Meg Kylie recently took to Instagram to update her 826,000 followers with a new sultry update. In the latest sizzling post, uploaded on October 27, the 23-year-old model wore a scanty bodysuit that showcased her incredible assets and her killer body.

In the pic, Meg was seen indoors, specifically in her living room. The background showed a white wall and her couch, as well as some shadows. She posed sideways by squatting on the floor, in front of a mirror. The babe was holding her phone with her left hand and angled it beside her shoulder. She placed her left arm on her thigh as she gazed into the mobile device’s screen with a sultry expression on her face and took the selfie.

The sunlight from the nearby window not only illuminated the room. It also highlighted her body and flawlessly tanned skin. It is also important to note that her bronze complexion appeared glowing in the shot, with a lot of viewers gushing over it.

Meg sported a skimpy beige one-piece. It featured low-cut sides that exposed an ample amount of sideboob, while the back portion of the garment was almost backless. Although it was not entirely visible in the shot, the suit had a thong design that flaunted her pert derriere. The high leg cuts also helped accentuate her hips and lean thighs.

The hottie wore her highlighted hair down, parted in the middle, and styled in messy waves. She also had her nails painted with light pink polish.

In the caption, Meg wrote something about the special hour of the day when the sun glows its brightest — the best time for selfies and sunset shots.

In less than 24 hours of going live on the popular photo-sharing app, the latest share earned more than 16,200 likes and upward of 120 comments. Several fellow models and fans flocked to the comments section, showering her with compliments on her amazing skin and fit physique. Others opted to express their love for the model by leaving a combination of emoji.

“You have the body of a goddess, and you are so gorgeous. I can’t stop looking at your incredibly smooth legs. You are the sexiest woman that I have ever seen,” one of her followers commented.

“WOW! I saw a music video on YouTube, and your pic was the cover art for it,” wrote another social media user.

“You are at it again. The hour suits you. I am mesmerized by your beauty. Please don’t stop sharing your life to us,” added a third fan.