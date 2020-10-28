Here’s How Blake Shelton Reportedly Proposed To Gwen Stefani

It happened in a very special place.

Blake Shelton reportedly planned a very sentimental proposal for his now fiancé Gwen Stefani and popped the question with a unique ring inside the chapel he built for her on his Oklahoma ranch.

Shortly after both confirmed the news via their Instagram accounts yesterday (October 27), an insider revealed why Blake allegedly “felt it would be really special to propose there.”

“He originally built the chapel for Gwen because she is a very devout Catholic and he wanted to make her feel comfortable with her transition from LA to Oklahoma,” they told Hollywood Life, noting that the two have spent a lot of time in the Sooner State as they quarantined there for several months.

They added that Gwen’s faith “is incredibly important to her” and Blake is very respectful of that. The two have been spotted at church with the former’s children on multiple occasions.

“He felt that [the chapel] was the perfect place to propose because it has so much meaning to the both of them,” the source added.

Gwen is said to be such a fan of the building that she often wears a necklace featuring a charm that resembles it.

The insider claimed that the “Used To Love You” singer wasn’t too surprised Blake got down on one knee as they’ve both known it’s been coming for a while, but noted that the latter wanted to make sure he did it on his own terms.

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

“This engagement was a long time coming but for them it is the right time,” a second source noted, adding that The Voice coaches “are very much in love.”

Us Weekly also reported that Blake popped the question in Oklahoma and claimed he asked for permission from Gwen’s dad first. He allegedly gave his “Happy Anywhere” duet partner a custom-made ring.

The couple shared the same photo, which appeared to be taken inside the religious building, to their Instagram accounts to announce the news. The two kissed as the mom of three proudly showed off her new jewelry.

“@blakeshelton yes please!” Gwen captioned her version, which can be seen here, alongside a ring and prayer emoji.

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!,” Blake wrote in his caption, which was posted here.

The couple first met in 2014 on the set of The Voice and began dating a year later, a few months after splitting from their spouses. Blake called it quits with Miranda Lambert in July 2015 while Gwen’s marriage to Gavin Rossdale ended in August 2015, 13 years after they married. Blake was also previously married to Kaynette Williams from 2003 and 2006.