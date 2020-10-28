‘This Is Us’ Fans Furious Over Kevin’s ‘Forced’ Storyline With His Babies’ Mama

Viewers aren't thrilled with Kevin's quarantined-fueled bond with the woman he barely knows.

Spoiler alert: This article contains details from the This Is Us episodes “Forty: Part 1/Forty” Part 2.

This Is Us fans are not happy about one of the storylines that played out on the show’s Season 5 premiere.

In the long-awaited two-part opener, Kevin (Justin Hartley) started to bond with Madison (Caitlin Thompson) following their one-night stand that resulted in her pregnancy with twins. After agreeing to quarantine together at Madison’s place during the coronavirus pandemic, the two shared a touching moment — and ended up in bed together.

After a pregnancy-related scare landed them at an urgent care facility, Kevin asked Madison to be his fiancee.

The scene was teased in a post shared on the official This Is Us Instagram page. In a series of pics, Kevin’s past declaration that he would have a wife and kids by age 40 was recalled ahead of a new snap of him sitting with a pregnant Madison after they agreed to get engaged.

In the comments section, fans were less than thrilled about Kevin’s quickie engagement to a woman he barely knows.

“No, I don’t approve of Kevin and Madison’s sudden relationship. Like where did [these] feelings come from? It feels forced,” one viewer wrote.

“I am not happy about it either. Madison was super annoying the first 4 seasons. Tonight she seems normal and not high strung and awkward,” another added.

On Twitter, viewers also reacted to the engagement news.

“I don’t like Kevin and Madison bonding, stop it,” one viewer tweeted.

“Kevin and Madison getting married, nah I can’t sit through a whole season of this,” another added.

Many This Is Us fans have long hoped that Kevin would get back together with his high school sweetheart Sophie (Alexandra Breckenridge).

In an interview with Deadline, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman – who happens to be the real-life husband of Thompson – admitted that Kevin’s relationship storyline underwent some tweaks due to the real-life health pandemic.

He also teased that while things may be happening fast for the expected new couple, it won’t be an easy ride.

“It’s not just going to be this easy love story like some of our other love stories have been. There’s affection and chemistry there, but they still don’t really know each other. So, it’s fair to say they have an up-and-down journey ahead of them.”

The This Is Us boss also hinted that Madison may not be the last chapter in Kevin’s romantic story.