‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Marlena Delivers Evan To Orpheus

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, October 28, 2020 reveal that there will be plenty of high intensity situations to excite fans during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers will watch as Dr. Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) completes her task. She has arrived at Bayview Sanitarium and convinced the staff to released Evan Frears aka Christian Maddox (Brock Kelly) into her custody.

Marlena claimed that she would be taking over treatment for Evan, and that moving him to another location would be in his best interest. However, in reality she was frantic to bust Evan out of the mental hospital so that she could deliver him to his father, Orpheus.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Orpheus planned for Marlena to help him get his son back all along, and he even had an insurance policy to make sure that she carried out his plan. Orpheus had his partner in crime, Clyde Weston (James Reed) kidnap Marlena’s great-grandson, Henry, to ensure that she helped him.

His plan worked. Marlena did everything she could to get Evan released, and on Wednesday she’ll reunite the father and son. However, Evan may not be thrilled to see the father that ruined his life.

Meanwhile, Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) will be on a mission to find Abe Carver (James Reynolds) after learning that her granddaughter, Allie Horton (Lindsay Arnold) claims to have been raped by Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams).

Kate is furious that Tripp is still a free man after the allegations were brought to the police. So, she’ll try to get Abe to help her lock him up. However, she’ll run into Clyde along the way.

Kate and Clyde have a long history together, and she’ll immediately know that he’s up to no good. However, she likely won’t do anything drastic after learning that Clyde has her great-grandson, Henry, in his care.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) will go hunting for his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and he’ll enlist some help from her brother, Roman Brady (Josh Taylor). The duo will search for Kayla after she’s been taken by Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay).

While Kayla is with Rolf, she’ll learn what he’s been working on. Rolf will explain his latest scientific endeavor to her, and it seems likely that he will need Kayla to carry out whatever devious plan he’s come up with. Whatever it is, it will probably be done in the name of his idol, the late Stefano DiMera.