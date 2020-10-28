Larsa Pippen Slays In Printed Joggers & A White Crop Top For Sizzling Selfie

In her latest Instagram share, Larsa Pippen thrilled her 2 million Instagram followers with a sizzling selfie in which she rocked a casual ensemble. The outfit she wore was from the brand PrettyLittleThing, a label she has worn pieces from on her Instagram page many times before. She tagged the brand in the caption of the post as well as in the picture itself, so her followers would know where to get the look.

The selfie was taken indoors, and a few elements of Larsa’s space were visible, including a large rug on the floor, a floating console crafted from a pale wood, and a wall-mounted flat-screen television set. She had a set of blinds pulled down over a large set of glass doors that led to a balcony area, which has appeared in many of her other selfies.

Larsa flaunted her voluptuous lower body in a pair of printed joggers that had a drawstring waist which accentuated her hourglass shape. The fabric draped over her shapely hips and thighs, and the bottoms featured graffiti-styled text extending all the way down one leg.

She paired the casual joggers with a simple cropped white tank that highlighted her fit figure. Thick straps stretched over her shoulders, leaving her arms exposed, and the garment ended just above the waistband of her pants, leaving a sliver of her stomach on display as well.

She added a few accessories to finish the ensemble, including a silver watch on one wrist, a bracelet on the other, and a pair of subtle earrings. Her long locks were pulled back in a half-up style, with her tresses slicked back away from her face to let her flawless features shine. She held her cell phone in one hand, covered in a glittering case, and rested her other hand on her thigh as she captured the shot.

Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 13,900 likes within 18 hours, including a like from actress Gabrielle Union. It also received 194 comments from Larsa’s audience in the same time span.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of flame emoji.

“A strong woman with a beautiful body and a heart of gold,” another follower added.

“I need a book on how did I fall in love with larsa,” a third fan remarked.

“Stunning!” another chimed in simply.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa tantalized her audience with a shot in which she wore a skintight leopard-print mini dress that left little to the imagination. Her hair was styled in two sleek braids and she posed in a doorway, flaunting her hourglass shape.