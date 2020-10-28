Lea Michele Shows Off Incredible Post-Baby Body In Sports Bra & Shorts Just Nine Weeks After Giving Birth

Actress Lea Michele posted a new photo to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, that showed off her incredible post-baby body just nine weeks after giving birth.

The former Glee and Scream Queens star gave birth to her son, Ever Leo, on August 20. Ever Leo is her first child with husband and businessman Zandy Reich. Now that she’s given her body time to recuperate from the birth, Lea decided to go for a hike on a sunny day. According to the caption on the photo, the actress wanted to take some time to move her body and added that it felt so good.

In the snap, Lea appeared to have returned to her pre-pregnancy figure. She was photographed standing at the top of an embankment, surrounded by shrubs and yellowing grasses. She wore a completely black ensemble that consisted of a sports bra and shorts. The top featured a scooped neckline that left her chest exposed and ended at the top of her rib cage, teasing a bit of tummy. The shorts rose high on her waist and extended to just above her knees, contouring to her shapely hips and legs.

The actress completed the look with a pair of brown sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of dark sunglasses to protect her eyes from the sun and styled her brunette tresses in a ponytail to keep her hair out of her face during her hike.

Lea stood with her hands on her hips and popped one hip to the side for the snap. She flashed a huge smile for the camera and radiated a sense of self-confidence and joy.

Lea’s followers gave the post plenty of love, leaving close to 135,000 likes within the first day. A couple of her fans congratulated her on her postpartum figure while others reacted to the snap in the form of emoji.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that the New York native posted a sweet photo of herself holding her newborn son. Lea appeared to be standing on a balcony overlooking a lush outdoor area filled with green foliage. She was photographed from the side as she turned her head to shoot the camera a huge, happy smile. She cradled Ever against her chest, blocking his face from view. His feet peeked out from beneath her arms. Lea’s fans expressed how happy they were for her and how much they loved her in their comments.