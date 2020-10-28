Little Mix’s Jesy Nelson Flaunts Her Curves In A Gold Bra And Double Slit Skirt

Jesy flashed plenty of skin in a sassy new Instagram update.

Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson looked every inch the superstar in her latest Instagram upload. The British star put her jaw dropping curves on show in a sexy gold two-piece for a sizzling photo shared on October 27.

Jesy treated her 7.1 million followers to a look at herself in a plunging sparkly gold halter-neck bra. The underwired top showed off her décolletage and highlighted her toned abs as she stood in front of a plain black background.

She kept things matching on her bottom half in a skirt made of the same glamorous material. It featured slits on both legs that stretched almost all the way up to her hips. The high-waisted garment sat a little higher than her navel but featured a small rip to show off her bellybutton piercing.

The “Shout Out To My Ex” singer adopted a sassy pose with both hands by her sides as her tanned skin glowed. She flaunted her long, bright red nails and had her hips slightly pushed to her left to exaggerate her fit figure. She showed off her multiple tattoos, including a large inking of the words “Once upon a time” on her left bicep and several roses and leaves on her forearm.

Jesy gave the camera a sultry glare with her lips slightly apart. Her voluminous wavy brunette locks cascaded over her right shoulder down to her waist.

In the caption, she tagged photographer and video creator Callum Mills who worked with the girl band on the music video for their latest single, “Sweet Melodies.”

Plenty of fans praised the star in the comments section.

“Goddess legend queen,” one person commented with a crown emoji.

“That body miss Nelson,” another said with a heart eye face and fire symbol.

“An actual goddess,” a third called her, also with a fire emoji.

“JESY NELSON U CANT DO THIS TO US,” a fourth comment read in all caps.

The upload has received over 188,000 likes and 1,830-plus comments.

The “No More Sad Songs” hitmaker went back to brunette just days after she showed off ginger hair with dark roots on Instagram.

In a set of three photos posted on October 26, Jesy struck several poses in a white ribbed crop top and acid wash jeans to reveal her vibrant new locks but didn’t confirm if it was a wig or something more permanent.

“Same but different,” she captioned the sultry snaps, which also flashed her toned abs.