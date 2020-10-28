‘DWTS’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Shows Off Baby Bump In Sports Bra And Tight Gray Leggings

Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold showed off her 38-week baby bump while wearing a brown sports bra and tight gray leggings. She also noted that she was still able to safely exercise as she entered the last weeks of her pregnancy. Lindsay, who is expecting her first child with husband Sam Cusick, shared her joy via a photo and lengthy caption posted to Instagram.

Lindsay stood in a bedroom. This is the same room she has been photographed in throughout her pregnancy, from the time she first announced she was expecting via a social media post in May of this year, seen here.

The Dancing with the Stars professional looked stunning and fit in the photograph. The soft material of the top clung to her curves yet still provided complete coverage and support. She appeared to pull the waistband of her leggings down underneath her belly for comfort. They fit snugly over her bottom and legs as she posed barefoot in the photograph.

She held her camera in her left hand. Her right arm was flexed to show off her muscles. Her nails were painted a dark color, and on the fourth finger of her left hand, Lindsay wore her stunning diamond wedding band.

Lindsay styled her blond hair long and loose, pulled over to her right side.

In the caption, Lindsay wrote that she was thankful to still be able to safely engage in regular workouts.

Behind the DWTS celeb was a bedroom that was both luxurious and cozy. Standing with Lindsay was the family dog, Moose, who appeared to wait for some attention from his mom. The gorgeous room featured a large platform bed with a dark headboard that was decorated with numerous coordinating pillows on top of a white comforter. The room included light-colored furniture. To the dancer’s right, a brown and white bassinet was seen near the doorway.

Fans were thrilled that Lindsay was happy and healthy as she entered the final stretch before her daughter is born.

“You have a ripped pregnant tummy, wow!” wrote one follower.

“All belly Lindsay, I gained weight in my toes,” quipped a second fan.

“You still have those awesome ab muscles! You’re going to bounce right back! Best of luck. Can’t wait until we all meet your baby girl,” penned a third Instagram fan.

“Wow. You look great. You’re all belly! You’ll be so better off during labor,” remarked a fourth follower.