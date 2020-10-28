Lauren Simpson Flaunts Busty Chest In Strapless Black Bodysuit That Clings To Her Chiseled Physique

Fitness model Lauren Simpson posted a new sexy snap to popular social media platform Instagram on Tuesday, October 27, in which she flaunted her chiseled physique in a strapless bodysuit.

For the photoshoot, Lauren wore a black bodysuit that was made of a shiny, curve-hugging material. The suit included a strapless bodice that featured half-cups at the chest and showed off plenty of busty cleavage. A transparent material covered both sides of the abdomen, teasing a bit of skin along her toned tummy, while a thick, darker strip ran down the front of the garment. The bodysuit also included extended leg holes, which left more skin exposed along the model’s hips and backside.

Lauren went heavy on the accessories for the look, dressing herself up with gold pieces of jewelry. She wore gold chain bracelets on both wrists and a matching necklace that contoured to the shape of her collarbone. She added a pair of large hoop earrings as well. Lauren left her long, platinum-blond tresses loose and flowing down her back from a side part. The ends of her hair were curled. She completed the look with a set of white-manicured fingernails.

The photo was taken in an interior space where Lauren posed against a dark, wood-paneled wall. She was featured in the forefront of the frame from thigh-level up. Lauren turned her body slightly to the side for the shoot, teasing a bit of her sculpted booty as she did so. She popped a hip to the side, which emphasized the curves of her upper body. The fitness trainer placed one hand up to her head while letting the other arm rest behind her. She gazed off toward a distant point with her lips slightly parted. The lighting in the room highlighted Lauren’s muscular physique and tanned skin.

In the caption of the post, Lauren penned an inspirational message to her 1.9 million followers. She told them that a woman can be anything they want to be. She wrote that she is a coach, she is educated, she is strong, she is an athlete, and she is a businesswoman, but she also loves to get glammed up and do photoshoots. Lauren added that a strong woman is one who is in control of her life and confident in who she is.

The snap earned more than 30,000 likes and over 500 comments within the first day of appearing on the photo-sharing site. Lauren’s fans gave her plenty of love in their comments and thanked her for being a powerful role model.

“You forgot to say that you are an inspiration/role model for millions,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.