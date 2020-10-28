Abby Dowse Goes Completely Topless Under Netted Coverup & Flaunts Perfect Chest In Sexy New Snap

Instagram model Abby Dowse took to the popular social media site on Wednesday, October 28, to post a new sexy snap in which she went topless underneath a netted coverup and showed off her perfect chest.

The white coverup was made of a netted material that featured large cut-outs along the length and teased plenty of skin underneath. The neckline dipped low on Abby’s chest, giving viewers an eyeful of her busty cleavage, while thin straps secured the garment across her shoulders. The dress ended at the top of her thighs, leaving the length of her long, toned legs exposed. Abby wore a pair of black bikini bottoms on her lower half that rose high on her waist and dipped low on her pelvis. The material pulled in along the front, which put her curvy hips on display.

Abby accessorized with several items, which included a thin, gold bracelet on both wrists, and a variety of rings on both hands. She also wore a pair of dark sunglasses that she let perch on the tip of her nose. Her blond tresses flowed across her shoulders and down her back from a part down the middle of her scalp.

The sexy snap was taken in a sunny outdoor location where Abby posed in front of a stone wall. A couple of snake plants sat in the far corner of the frame while Abby posed in the forefront of the photo. She kneeled for the snap, standing up on her knees while pushing one hip out to the side and elongating the curves of her legs and midsection. She let one hand rest at her side while she held the opposite hand over her chest, blocking her more racy parts that were left exposed by the coverup. The other side of her torso was partially obstructed by her cascading locks. Abby looked directly at the camera with her lips slightly parted.

In the caption of the post, Abby tagged the brand behind the outfit, Fashion Nova. She added a white heart and wrote that she is a partner of the fashion brand. The model’s fans gave the photo plenty of love, leaving several thousand likes and a few hundred comments within the first three hours.

“Seriously can never get enough [heart-eyed emoji] So damn fine,” one Instagram user wrote in their comment.

“You are so gorgeous Abby,” another adoring follower commented.

“Pretty mermaid caught in the net,” one more fan chimed in.