‘DWTS’ Spoilers: Fans Encouraged To ‘Use Your Vote’ During A Two-Performance Double Elimination

Dancing with the Stars will encourage viewers to “use your vote” during a double elimination where the remaining celebrity competitors will have to execute two dances for the first time this season. This will whittle down the remaining nine participants to seven and set the stage for the final weeks of competition until the winner of Season 29 is declared.

Dancing with the Stars‘ cold open will be a sketch aimed at encouraging people to vote as the episode airs on the eve of the 2020 presidential election. These types of sketches have been used throughout the season as a way to distinguish DWTS from its prior format and as a way to set the scene for what’s to come. In years past, the show used its troupe dancers in large, choreographed numbers to usher in the celebrity contestants. Due to restrictions from COVID-19, this segment has been eliminated.

Show host Tyra Banks will walk out to “Treasure” by Bruno Mars and will strut her stuff in a new fashion ensemble.

In addition, for the first time this season, Relay Dances will find the performers split into three groups, dancing either a Cha Cha, Samba, or Viennese Waltz. Each group will dance to a different song and the couples will take turns, one couple dancing at a time. One judge will rank the couples within each group and give bonus points depending on those rankings. These will be combined with a performer’s individual scores and live voting numbers to determine who is up for elimination.

Each duo will dance to a variety of songs, including “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen, “Shout” by The Isley Brothers, “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber, and “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley.

The twosomes with their dance choice and songs are as follows.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev perform the Jive to “Don’t Stop Me Now” by Queen.

Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten move a Salsa to “Work It” by Missy Elliott.

Justina Machado and Sasha Farber groove to a Samba to “Magalenha” by Sergio Mendes.

AJ McLean and Cheryl Burke move to the Rumba to “Way Down We Go” by KALEO.

Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong shake up a Charleston to “Shout” by The Isley Brothers.

Nelly and Daniella Karagach glide to a Rumba to “Nobody Knows” by The Tony Rich Project.

Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson move to a Viennese Waltz to “Stuck with U” by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko perform the Viennese Waltz to “Hound Dog” by Elvis Presley.

Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart step to a Foxtrot to “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes.

The contestants will be judged by Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli on their mastery of ballroom techniques. Their scores, along with numbers gathered during the show’s live voting, will determine which two couples end their journey.