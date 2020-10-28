Tahlia Hall Rocks A Skimpy Black Bikini To Show Off Major Skin

On Wednesday, October 28, Tahlia Hall returned to Instagram to share a smoking-hot update that delighted her 518,000 followers. The new upload showed the Australian model rocking an ultra-revealing black bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the post, Tahlia wore a sexy two-piece swimsuit that complemented her flawless complexion. The top boasted tiny triangle cups that hardly contained her ample chest. While the garment failed to cover the entirety of her bust, her nipples were obscured from view by its fully-lined cups. The plunging neckline exposed a nice view of her cleavage, which made some fans feel excited.

The babe sported matching bottoms that were just as scanty. The swimwear had a pretty low-cut waistline, accentuating her flat tummy and abs. The thin straps that formed the waistband clung to her waist, accentuating her slender hips.

In the pic, Tahlia was captured outdoors, dressed in her skimpy bathing suit. From what was visible, she posed in front of her house. She raised both of her arms, holding her long, blond locks. The stance showed a glimpse of her flawless armpits. The bombshell looked straight into the lens with an intense gaze and parted lips. The expression appeared sultry, which captivated many admirers on social media.

A cement wall and some plants made up her background. The sky full of clouds also revealed that it was not so sunny during the photoshoot. Despite the lack of sunlight, her skin still appeared glowing in the shot.

Tahlia wore her long blond hair down in a center part and styled mostly straight. She was holding her tresses in the snapshot, which looked like it was styled into a ponytail. She opted to wear stud earrings and a chain necklace as her accessories.

In the caption, Tahlia mentioned the weather and added a relevant emoji. She also revealed that her bikini came from Fashion Nova. She made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the picture.

A lot of avid followers were quick to comment on the sizzling-hot post. As of this writing, the latest update has earned more than 13,900 likes and about 190 comments. Fans flocked to the comments section and wrote various messages. Most of them praised her insane body, while several others were left speechless. Instead, they opted to drop a trail of emoji in admiration.

“You are gorgeous,” a fan commented, adding five heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Wow! Super hot. You have a perfect body. Keep showing it off. I will support you all the way,” gushed another follower.

“Loving them hips!!!!!! So BEAUTIFUL!!!!!!!!!!!” added another admirer.