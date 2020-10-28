Angeline Varona Flaunts Her Curves In A Barely There Beige Swimsuit

On Tuesday, October 27, Angeline Varona thrilled her 2.6 million Instagram followers with a sexy two-photo update. The Latina model rocked a one-piece swimsuit that provided little coverage for her insane physique.

Angeline posed in front of her home in Miami Lakes in Florida as per the geotag. She showcased her bodacious curves in a skimpy beige monokini. The swimsuit featured a criss-cross detail that crossed her chest, going around her neck, similar to that of a halter-style. The garment appeared fully-lined and covered her nipples from exposure.h However, it was so small that it hardly contained her shapely breasts. As a result, the piece flaunted a generous amount of her cleavage and underboob.

The swimwear looked like it had two parts, with the upper part directly connected to the bottom portion of the swimsuit. The fabric of the bottom portion stretched high to her hips, accentuating lean thighs. The low-cut waistline also helped highlight her flat stomach.

In the first photo, Angeline stood in the middle of the frame with her legs parted. Her left hand was holding some strands of hair, while her right arm stayed on the side. She tilted her head and looked straight into the lens with a serious look on her face.

In the second pic, the babe changed her stance. She posed with her toned backside facing the camera, flaunting her perky booty. She grabbed her long locks with her right hand, holding its long strands on top of her head. The bright glare of the sunlight hit her flawless skin, making it glow.

Angeline wore her brunette hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. In one of the snaps, she let her locks cascade down her shoulder and back. She accessorized with a ring and a string bracelet.

In the caption, Angeline wrote something about her expression in one of her pics. She also shared that her one-piece was from a brand called Bikinis by Yas, a swimwear line by her friend and fellow influencer, Yaslen Clemente.

The latest update racked up over 122,000 likes and more than 960 comments in under a day of going live. Many of her fans took to the comments section to shower the model with compliments. Several admirers didn’t have a lot to say and opted to drop a combination of emoji instead.

“Your eyes are so pretty, and your nose looks attractive,” one of her fans wrote.

“That’s a stunning suit, and it looks so good on you!” added another follower.

“Simply gorgeous! No other words!!!” gushed a third admirer, adding a red heart emoji at the end of the comment.