Tayshia Adams Poses For An Icy Hot Shot After Emerging From A Pool In Stunning ‘Bachelorette’ Debut

The incoming 'Bachelorette' star shared a sassy post after her long-awaited entrance was teased in a new promo.

Tayshia Adams capped off her grand debut on The Bachelorette with an epic Instagram post.

In a new photo shared to her social media page shortly after she made her first appearance on the female-led version of the ABC dating franchise, the 30-year old Bachelor Nation fan-favorite posed in a white, fur-trimmed strapless top as she stood amid a snowy backdrop. Tayshia’s hair was pulled back into a loose ponytail and she wore several necklaces while standing with her hands on her hips.

In the caption to the post, the reality star cheekily addressed fans with, “You rang?”

Fans hit the comments section to tell Tayshia that she was a sight for sore eyes after an already-exhausting Bachelorette season with Clare Crawley.

“I RANG I TEXTED I SENT A PACKAGE ON A DONKEY WHATEVER IM JUST SO GLAD YOU’RE HERE,” wrote entertainment reporter Lauren Zima, who happens to be Bachelorette host Chris Harrison’s girlfriend.

“YASSS!!! We rang, we knocked, and were about to kick the door in!!!” a second fan wrote.

“You are heaven sent – Clare is driving us NUTS,” a third added.

‘Yes ma’am. We can’t handle it anymore. Thank you for saving us,” another chimed in.

Others bowed down to Tayshia for coming to the rescue in the midst of a trainwreck of a season. Some viewers called her a “queen” as they declared, “That’s my Bachelorette.”

Several viewers said they can’t wait until the next episode of the show to see Tayshia finally dethrone Clare as ABC’s leading lady.

Rumors have been rampant that Tayshia replaced Clare as The Bachelorette after the Sacramento hairstylist fell in love with suitor Dale Moss at first sight, and a new promo for next week’s episode finally confirmed the rumors are true.

Tayshia’s perfectly timed Instagram post came after Tayshia made an epic appearance at the very end of a promo for the upcoming episode of The Bachelorette, which can be seen on Instagram here. In the clip, the gorgeous Bachelorette beauty emerged from a pool in a red two-piece swimsuit and slicked back her hair in a style reminiscent of the famous pool scene from the movie Fast Times at Ridgemont High.

Tayshia’s grand entrance was shown just as Clare’s group of guys expressed frustration at her behavior this season. After Chris Harrison acknowledged that nothing like this has ever happened before in the history of the show, one suitor has heard in a voiceover saying, “What is next?”

Tayshia’s swimsuit entrance then flashed on the screen.