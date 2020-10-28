Allie Auton Brings On The Heat In Sexy Lace Lingerie

Allie Auton raised temperatures on Tuesday, October 27, when she teased her 584,000 Instagram followers in a new flirty update. In her most recent share, the 24-year-old influencer showcased her bombshell curves in a skimpy lace lingerie set that flaunted her killer figure and assets.

Allie took the scanty snap inside her home. A glimpse of her living room and kitchen were seen in the background of the shot. The place was well-lit with sunlight coming in from the nearby window, making it conducive for indoor photography.

The babe stood in front of a mirror, showing off her scanty attire. She posed by popping her right hip to the side as she angled her phone in front of her face. She tugged at her undies as she stared into her phone’s screen and took the selfie.

The influencer rocked a two-toned bra-and-panty combo. The bra featured classic balconette cups that were made from a sheer material with intricate lace detailing. It had a scalloped hem and a snug fit that hugged her curves. The undergarment featured sheer cups with an underwire that pushed up her bust. Her cleavage was on display, thanks to the plunging neckline. Narrow straps that clung to her shoulders provided support for the piece.

She sported matching bottoms that were also made of the same sheer and lace material. It boasted a low-cut waistline that helped accentuate her flat stomach and abs. The high-cut design also exposed plenty of skin around her groin area.

The Aussie model left her blond tresses down with a center part and opted for a straight hairstyle. She accessorized with a pair of dainty dangling earrings, studs, and two rings.

In the caption, Allie wrote something about her intimates and added a sunflower emoji. She also shared that the underwear set came from Lounge Underwear by tagging the brand’s Instagram page in the picture.

Allie’s newest social media share garnered more than 12,700 likes and over 80 comments within hours of going live on the platform. A lot of her online supporters dropped gushing messages and compliments about her fit physique. Countless other followers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshot.

“My boyfriend surprised me with a gift card in celebration of the new surgery. This might have to be added to the cart. Looking amazing, babe!” a follower commented.

“This is the cutest set! You look hot as always! WOW!” gushed another admirer.

“You are an amazing woman,” a third social media fan wrote, adding two red heart emoji at the end of the comment.