UFC Fighter Rachael Ostovich Shows Serious Cleavage In A Sports Bra During Training Session

UFC fighter Rachael Ostovich flaunted her curvy figure in a tight-fitting outfit for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was photographed rocking leggings and a small sports bra that accentuated her ample assets.

The Hawaiian has amped up her training in preparation for her next match, and in these snaps she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a recent workout session. Ostovich was at a gym that had light flooring and two heavy bags were visible against a gray wall in the background. For the post, she added two pictures along with a short video clip.

Ostovich had her long black hair in tight braids, and they were knotted behind her head. The 125-pounder sported a burgundy-color ensemble that highlighted her curves. She wore a sports bra with a scooped neckline that hugged tightly to her chest and embellished her bust. Ostovich had on matching high-waist leggings that had a thick waistband, and outlined her lower-body. She also had on a pair of gold-colored boxing gloves, and accessorized with earrings and two thin necklaces.

In the first snap, the 29-year-old was captured from the thighs up. Her left arm was raised, and there was a blue protective wrap around her hand. She had a glove over her right hand, as she held the other glove. Ostovich’s skin was glistening under the light as it stood out against the light backdrop to give viewers a glimpse of her athletic figure.

The flyweight stood in the same spot for the second slide, but this time she let her arms hang by her sides. There were gloves on both hands, and a slight smirk across her beautiful face as she glanced off-camera. Her sports bra had a large damp spot, and fans were given an eyeful of her killer cleavage and toned midsection. Ostovich put her striking skills on display in the last slide, as she was recorded hitting the pads with a series of punches and kicks.

For the caption, the UFC competitor mentioned how important consistency is when preparing for a fight. She tagged her dad, who trains her, and thanked him for the workout session before uploading the post on Tuesday.

Many of Ostovich’s 699,000 Instagram followers flocked to the update, and more than 44,000 made their way to the like button in just over six hours after it was posted. She received more than 350 comments in that short time.

“Beast mode,” model Valeria Orsini wrote along with a fire emoji.

“Pretty and strong,” one follower added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Ostovich showcased her new hairstyle in a black bikini while on a boat.