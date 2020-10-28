Carmen Electra, 48, Exposes Major Cleavage While Holding A Knife: ‘Carving Pumpkins’

Carmen Electra looked downright fierce in a new post she shared on Instagram, picturing her as she prepared to carve pumpkins for the upcoming Halloween festivities. Her 1.2 million followers on the social media platform responded positively to the fun share.

The 48-year-old actress shared a closeup photo with an unfocused light brown background. She wore a sparkly sequined light pink tank top with a deep v-neck. The garment revealed a generous look at her ample rounded cleavage, and it highlighted her round shoulder. The model wore her golden locks in loose spiral curls, which cascaded over each shoulder and onto her chest. She stared straight into the camera’s lens with a bit of a playful look in her big blue eyes. She smiled a toothy grin that revealed her straight, white teeth.

For accessories, Carmen wore a silver bracelet that connected with chains to double rings on her finger. She also held a knife in her hand angled off to one side, with one finger pointed toward her chin, showcasing a long white manicure.

Carmen seemed slightly unsure of her plans to carve pumpkins, but she intended to enjoy the Halloween vibe with the holiday mere days away. Her fans responded enthusiastically, with nearly 13,000 hitting the “like” button. At least 366 Instagram users also took a moment to leave a positive comment, with several choosing the flame to express their thoughts.

“That’s a knife in my best Crocodile Dundee voice!” joked one follower who also included a blade emoji.

“It’s actually a steak knife,” replied Carmen, along with a laughing crying smiley.

“I’m pretty sure you have that talent,” a second fan declared.

“Hahaha! I need to work on my pumpkin carving skills,” replied the former Baywatch star, adding a black heart.

“Carmen, you are as ‘sharp’ as you are beautiful. Sending love, good vibes, and blessings!” teased a third devotee who added a red heart and high five hands.

“Yeah, pumpkins. Sure. This is so bada**! You can cut us open, and we won’t mind. You look absolutely stunning if you don’t mind me saying so. Your smile is beautiful,” gushed a fourth Instagram user who included rows of flames, hearts, and a jack-o-lantern.

Carmen regularly provides an inside look at her daily life, throwback photos of herself, and her work to those who follow her. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showcased her voluptuous curves poolside in a skimpy yellow one-piece while enjoying the sun as a pool boy cleaned behind her.