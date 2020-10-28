Yanet Garcia Stuns In Skintight Leather Bodysuit, Channeling Catwoman For Halloween

Yanet Garcia is getting in the Halloween spirit. The Instagram sensation shared a new photo to her timeline on October 27, where she showed off one of the costumes she was wearing for the fun holiday this year. While posing on a set, Yanet rocked a skintight leather bodysuit, fit with bold stitches around her arms and legs. The animal ears she wore atop her head only confirmed what the stitches suggested: she was channeling Catwoman, one of the most notorious adversaries of Batman. The tight ensemble fit snuggly around her tiny waist, showing off her hard work from all her documented days in the gym.

The hot outfit also featured a long tail that came out of her famously large rump, which was only highlighted by the tightness of the outfit. The catsuit was also paired with knee-high boots, which matched in color and fabric. Yanet wore her long tresses down in loose curly waves, which were brushed apart to give her more volume. The photo was taken from behind, showing off the 29-year-old’s most famous asset. She posed with her leg pointed, making her booty look even more prominent. The model smiled widely for the photo as she looked over her shoulder, looking to be excited to dress in the sexy costume.

Yanet’s caption for the post featured the ghost and pumpkin emoji, while she also wrote “Boo” for some added scary effect.

The picture grew in popularity as the minutes grew by, as Yanet’s followers began showing the post some love in the form of likes and comments. In under half an hour, the sexy image already had almost 100,000 likes as well as hundreds of comments. Fans left a plethora of emoji below the picture, which included the fire symbol, as well as the peach to compliment her behind, which was clearly the star of the show.

Others spelled out their love for Yanet and her hot bodysuit under the image.

“Wow beautiful. Love the tail,” one fan wrote.

“I can’t believe all those guys are looking away,” another said, noting of the oblivious crew in the background of the image.

“More like boo-tay lol,” a third user wrote, playing off Yanet’s caption.

This is the first costume that Yanet has sported on social media for the Halloween season. Some of her more recent posts have been seasonally themed, however. Earlier today the model posed atop some pumpkins while wearing a super tight red dress as she looked over a balcony. Yanet also took a trip to a pumpkin patch earlier this month with her dog.