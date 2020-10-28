Madonna, 62, Spreads Legs While Rocking Fishnet Stockings And Leather Boots

Madonna has shared a new post to her Instagram timeline, which contained 10 separate images. A majority of the photos shared on October 27 were quite sexy, something many would expect from a celebrity who exudes sexiness like Madonna. The 62-year-old was sporting her new electric pink hair in the photos, which she debuted on social media earlier this month.

The “Like a Virgin” singer wore a short-sleeved black dress throughout the images, as well as black ombre sunglasses that were oversized in nature. Her dress was complemented by a large flower brooch which she wore just below her right shoulder. While clicking through the pics in the post, Madonna’s black fishnet stockings began to stick out before becoming the star of the images towards the end of the slideshow.

In two pictures, Madonna propped her legs up in a car trunk, while spreading them open showing off the sexy stockings. She held a video camera in between her legs, preventing her followers from seeing anything too private. She also sported some calf-high leather boots which featured stud accents around the toe and heels. Madonna also opted to wear a tan trench coat in the later pictures, which had a drawing of a police car on it. There were other words and drawings on the jacket, which appeared to have been done by a child.

Another picture in the group showed Madonna pinned up against a silver chain-link fence by her boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams. He kissed her on her cheek, prompting her to give off a coy smile. Ahlamalik had his hands around her waist, while hers were pinned behind her back. Madonna also used a port-o-potty as a prop as she hid behind the door of a graffitied portable bathroom, which happened to match her pink hair.

In under three hours, the pics brought in over 120,000 likes from Madonna’s fans, as well as 2,500+ comments. Many admirers noted how the singer doesn’t appear to age at all, and complimented her physique in the comments section.

“Why are you out here looking this damn good ma,” one fan wrote.

“Gurl those pictures are gorgeous,” another added.

“Okay, what are you doing because this is not what 62 looks like…” a third fan asked given Madonna’s ageless appearance.

Several fans wondered in the comments section if these photos had anything to do with an anticipated mixtape or music video from Ahlamalik, who is an aspiring music artist. The 26-year-old and Madonna collaborated on a song earlier this year.