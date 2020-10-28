Mandy Rose Sizzles In Monochromatic Skintight Black Outfit & A WWE ‘Monday Night Raw’ Nickname

WWE star Mandy Rose teased her Instagram followers with a sexy photo of herself wearing a skin-tight outfit ahead of her appearance on Monday Night Raw, which she’s nicknamed Mandy Night Raw.

In the shot, the wrestler stood in front of a body of water with trees in the background. The sun sat low on the horizon, providing beautiful lighting for the shot. Mandy struck a fierce pose with her elbows bend and her hands resting on her hips, which she had titled to one side to create interesting angles with her body. The look showcased her muscular arms and white manicured fingernails.

Mandy wore a shiny tank top that featured spaghetti straps over her shoulders, and it clung to her ample bosom, highlighting her sexy curves. She paired it with matching raven jeans with a sheen that whiskered across her flat stomach.

The wrestler wore her platinum hair straight, and it hung to her shoulders from a slightly off-center part. The hairstyle revealed Mandy’s large diamond earrings. She looked straight into the camera’s lens, and she held her full lips slightly open, showing off her straight white teeth.

Mandy tagged South Florida photographer Ryan Loco with the photo credit. Her followers shared enthusiastic appreciation for her post, with more than 204,000 hitting the “like” button. At least 1,750 Instagram users hit the “like” button, with many including the flame emoji to complete their thoughts.

“So beautiful, Mandy Rose. You are stunning, as always. I can’t wait to watch you,” enthused one devotee who added roses and hearts.

“You should be in the black widow movie. You look like her. You’re also a brilliant athlete, Mandy,” a second follower declared, including a movie camera with the comment.

“Short hair, long hair, no hair, mandy, you will always look gorgeous, and your face brings it out—your beauty in any way you want. You’re fire, and there is a flame around you. We just can’t see it 347 all day. Can’t wait for you to hold that Smackdown or Raw title. You deserve it,” wrote a third fan who used flames to finish the idea.

“Shania Twain ain’t got squat on you, Mandy,” a fourth Instagram user gushed along with diamonds, roses, and hearts.

Mandy regularly shares photos of herself for her fans’ enjoyment, and they remain enthusiastically supportive of her work with the WWE and modeling. The Inquisitr previously reported that the model rocked lavender lingerie and a sheer robe.