Qimmah Russo Poses With Legs Spread As She Declares That She Loves Working On Her Abs

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo dazzled her 1.6 million Instagram followers with a recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 237, saw the celebrity reclining on an exercise bench, her legs spread.

In the caption, she spoke about how much she enjoyed working on her abs because of the six-pack definition that she got afterward, referring to it as her “little baby.” Instantly, her supporters dived in to voice their opinion about her impressive muscular physique.

In all of the snaps, Qimmah wore a plunging black Nike crop top that hugged her form and showed off plenty of her cleavage. She teamed this with a pair of tan-colored booty shorts and black runners. With the skimpy exercise gear, her toned muscles and famous abs were the highlights for many of her supporters. Plenty of people were quick to mention her chiseled calf muscles in the comments section as well.

The first photo saw the celebrity resting on an exercise bench. Her legs were spread and some sweat was evident on her chest, an indication that she had just completed a workout. Her dark hair was styled in gentle waves and held back from her face with a Nike headband. However, some locks still cascaded down over one shoulder as Qimmah leaned back and supported her weight on her hands.

The following photos were all very similar in style and showed Qimmah posing for the camera while she still sat on the bench.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within four hours, the set had already racked up an impressive 27,500 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated fanbase.

“Your body’s real gorgeous,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“I need your calves,” a fan declared.

“You do have a pretty baby six-pack,” another user stated in response to Qimmah’s caption.

“Absolutely love your stomach,” a fourth person wrote, also including several emoji at the end for added emphasis to their words.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words when it came to showing how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, as is the case with most of Qimmah’s updates, the muscly arm also got a serious workout in the comments section.

Qimmah regularly shares a variety of content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she showed off her fine form while wearing a sexy bunny costume. The Halloween costume certainly got her supporters rushing in to show their appreciation for the revealing outfit.