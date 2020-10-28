Ciara Flaunts Incredible Weight Loss Three Months After Giving Birth, Says She Has ’35 More Lbs To Go’

Ciara is showing off her incredible weight loss after giving birth three months ago. The “Goodies” singer shared two new photos to her Instagram timeline on October 27, where she rocked a green snakeskin trench coat. She flaunted her cleavage under the coat, and it appeared she might not have been wearing anything underneath. The jacket tied around her newly tiny waist and opened just above her knees. Ciara paired the outfit with black knee-high boots and a gold chain necklace. She wore her blond hair down and super straight around the sides of her face.

Ciara celebrated her 35th birthday online today with her 26.4 million followers, saying she still had 35 more pounds to go in her weight loss journey. The singer recently became an ambassador for WW (previously known as Weight Watchers) and has steadily been losing weight and showing it off online.

In a separate Instagram post, Ciara posed in the same jacket while lying on top of 13 bouquets of red roses. In the caption, she talked about turning 35, telling her female followers that things only get better as you get older.

“35 Years Feels Great! Feeling my youngest with a heart full of gratitude. A mind and soul full of wisdom. When I was younger, I never thought I would say this at this age, but ladies we really do get better with time. Embracing every step, everyday, every year,” she wrote.

Both photos raked in the comments and likes from Ciara’s adoring fans. In her weight loss post, the “1, 2 Step” singer had over 140,000 likes in under three hours, in addition to hundreds of comments. Fans supported her post-partum weight loss journey in the comments section, while noting her sheer beauty.

“You still look good love it’s not about how much weight you carry, it’s all about how you carry yourself and your doing a damn good job,” an encourager wrote.

“But the snap back is real! You always come throughhhhhhh,” another added.

“You’re amazing you look so lovely! Super mom super baddie,” a third fan said.

Others showed their support by leaving the fire and “100” symbol below the photo, letting Ciara know she looked amazing.

Back in August, Ciara shared a body-positive photo to her feed where she said she was going to get back to the grind of dieting and working out, hoping to lose 48 pounds she was still carrying after giving birth. She was one-month post-partum at the time, meaning she has lost about 12 pounds in the last two months. While she has never said what her goal weight is, Ciara is still working hard towards achieving it and encouraging her followers and fellow moms along the way.