Suzy Cortez Grabs Her Crotch While Wearing Fishnet Stocking And Pasties

Instagram model Suzy Cortez delighted her 2.4 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 27, saw the Miss BumBum world titleholder for 2019 laying on her back and grabbing at her crotch as she posed in the racy black-and-white shot. Her fans instantly rushed to the comments section in order to voice their opinion on the scandalous photo.

Suzy wore a pair of large-weave fishnet stockings that clung tightly to her toned legs and hips. She was obviously sans underwear as she posed with her hand over her crotch in order to cover up. She teamed this with some crossed tape over her nipples so her ample assets, flat stomach, and several of her tattoos were prominently on display.

The Instagram sensation lay on top of a cattle hide rug. Her shoulders and head rested on the ground and her other hand held onto her dark locks, which were parted slightly to one side up into a high ponytail on top of her head.

Suzy bent her legs and raised her hips off the ground, balancing her weight on her tiptoes as she did so. This position helped to highlight her famous booty in the revealing stockings.

The celebrity completed the look with a pair of large hooped earrings and a chunky bracelet on one wrist.

As soon as Suzy posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within only two hours, the photo had garnered more than 14,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated admirers.

Many of Suzy’s supporters commented in different languages.

“La perfeccion,” a follower wrote, which means “the perfection,” according to a Google translation.

“Belissima” or “beautiful” was another word used by some of her fans.

“Wow,” one person simply declared in the comments section also adding an emoji at the end of their statement.

In fact, a large percentage of her followers avoided the language barrier altogether by using emoji rather than words. Many of the posts were peppered with the fire, heart-eyes, variations of the heart emoji as they attempted to convey how they felt about the image. In addition, the kissing and peach one was also in regular use.

Suzy is well known for her racy updates shared with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently showed off her famous derriere as she stood in front of a wire fence while wearing a black thong and knee-high socks. As to be expected, her intended audience couldn’t seem to wait in order to voice their opinion on that snap.