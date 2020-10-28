Camila Cabello Wows In Tiny Orange Crop Top While Flashing Taut Tummy

Camila Cabello has shared a hot new photo to her Instagram feed. The “Never Be the Same” singer posted a picture of herself rocking a very tiny orange crop top with black low-waisted bottoms. The shirt featured spaghetti straps which both fellow off her shoulders and rested on her arms, giving the impression of a tube top.

The 23-year-olds taut tummy was on full display, as was a little flash of cleavage from the low cut shirt. Camila wore her hair up, with her bangs and a few loose curly hairs cascading down the side of her face. Tied into her hair and around her crown was a multi-colored scarf that alternated colors between yellow, blue, and purple. Camila paired her ensemble with large gold hoops and a circle pendant necklace to match.

The “Havana” songstress stood outside for the photos, standing in front of a large tree’s multi-trunked base and other greenery. Camila cooly smiled in the photo, which she captioned with the red, orange, green, blue, and pink heart emoji.

Within just a few hours, the post from Camila brought in well over one million likes, something not unusual for the signer who boasts 50.3 million followers on the social media platform. Thousands upon thousands of comments racked up as well, from fans adoring every single thing about the photo.

“You look so cute,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE SOOO PERFECT AHHH,” a second added.

“The most beautiful woman i’ve ever seen,” a third admirer said.

While hundreds of comments were written in English, there were just as many written in Camila’s native Spanish. There were also hundreds of comments which only featured emoji, as some of her fans struggled to find the words to leave below the picture. The comments section was riddled with hearts of all different colors to match her caption, as well as fire symbols and heart-eyed smiley faces.

Camila also made an appearance on her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes’s, Instagram timeline today as well. In the new post on the “Stitches” singer’s page, Camila snuggled up to her man who was sitting on a kitchen counter. Shawn held her in his arms and legs as she stood with her back to him, while she wore only a Superman tee shirt. Camila didn’t appear to be wearing any shorts underneath her shirt, with nothing but legs sticking out from underneath. Shawn called Camila his “queen” in the caption, and the two gave a brief look into their life living together in quarantine.