Donald Trump Mocks Barack Obama For Small Crowd At Speech That Never Happened

Donald Trump attacked Barack Obama for the small crowd in attendance at a speech in support of Joe Biden that he gave on Monday. The problem with the comment is that the speech never took place.

While speaking at a campaign event in Martinsburg, Pennsylvania — video of which can be viewed here — the president mocked Obama’s crowd size despite the fact that there wasn’t any crowd since Obama didn’t hold a rally or deliver a speech on Monday.

“Did you see the crowd that President Obama had today? Nobody, nobody showed up. I thought they’d have a little crowd. Didn’t quite have a crowd like this. No, nobody showed up,” Trump said.

He went on to say that the former president likely won’t have an impact on helping Biden’s election bid.

“They said, ‘He’s going to start campaigning.’ I said, Who? ‘Barack Hussein Obama.’ I said, ‘Oh, I said, is that good or bad?’ Because, he campaigned harder than Hillary the last time. How did that work out? It didn’t work out. But, he went to a few locations. He’s averaging about 25 people. He’s averaging very little,” he said.

However, Obama’s most recent speech before the attack was on Saturday, video of which can be viewed here on NBC News’ Youtube channel. There is clearly a crowd in attendance, as they can be heard in the background as people honked their horns in support of his comments.

As The New York Times reported, there were dozens of cars at the event, and hundreds of people were turned away in order to ensure that social distancing guidelines were followed.

Obama made a scathing attack against Trump, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Social media users clapped back at Trump’s claims.

He neither knows nor cares whether Obama gave a speech today. Telling whatever outrageous lie makes him feel better is so much easier than it would be for anyone else, since he is completely untethered to the truth. https://t.co/AIHsa2ATxQ — Khashoggi’s Ghost (@UROCKlive1) October 26, 2020

One person commented that it didn’t matter what Trump said, his audience would cheer him on. Others accused him of being jealous of Obama’s popularity.

Still others joked that Trump didn’t appear to know who it was he was running against.

On Tuesday, Obama did give a speech in support of Biden, eviscerating Trump for his handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Trump slammed this speech as well, saying once again that there was no crowd.

“Now FoxNews is playing Obama’s no crowd, fake speech for Biden, a man he could barely endorse because he couldn’t believe he won,” Trump tweeted, adding that he had prepaid millions of dollars in his taxes.

Trump has frequently commented on his crowd size and has compared it to his predecessors. Most famously, he painted his inaugural attendees in a way that critics said was misleading.