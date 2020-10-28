Venezuelan Stunner Andrea Garcia Slays In Unzipped Catwoman Costume

Andrea Garcia dropped jaws on Tuesday, October 27, when she teased her nearly 2 million Instagram fans with a hot new post. The Venezuelan stunner took to the popular social media platform to upload a couple of snapshots of herself rocking a racy costume inspired by the DC Comics character Catwoman.

The two-part slideshow captured Garcia posing indoors in front of a marble-looking wall. She faced the camera in both, lifting her arms above her head for a sexy stance. In the first, the camera shot her from a closer angle, framing her from the knees up. The second fit her whole body in the picture. Garcia tilted her heck back, shooting a fierce glance at the viewer.

Garcia sported a bodysuit made from a shiny black fabric. It boasted a skintight design that clung to her body, outlining her womanly curves. In the first shot, she wore the frontal zipper undone, baring her ample chest.

Garcia also wore a mask that resembled the one worn by Catwoman, featuring cat ears and wide gaps for the eyes. She completed her outfit with a bright red lipstick that added a pop of color to the shot.

In the caption, Garcia teased her fans, asking them if they had seen a cat, according to a Google translation. She also revealed that she was wearing Fashion Nova, a brand for which she is a model and ambassador, as noted in the Instagram bio.

The post was a quick hit with her fans, garnering more than 12,000 likes and upwards of 430 comments within half an hour of going live. Many of them used the comments section to remark on Garcia’s ensemble, while many others simply raved about her feminine figure.

“I wish I could be your Batman baby,” one user wrote.

“Just spotted her! You are the most beautiful of all,” gushed another fan.

“Matador look bb, awesome,” a third admirer chimed in.

“What a killer costume [fire emoji] it looks bomb on you,” replied a fourth user.

Garcia has attracted a sizable following on Instagram thanks to her posts that highlight her hourglass figure. As The Inquisitr previously reported, she shared a slideshow last week that captured her sitting in a car while wearing a skimpy outfit. It included a white crop top that consisted of a straight-cut bodice with two bottom strings that wrapped around her torso. She teamed it with tight jean pants that outlined her shapely legs. They also had ripped details on the knees.