‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Hunter McGrady Flaunts Womanly Figure In Plunging Swimsuit

Hunter McGrady thrilled her 702,000 Instagram followers on Tuesday, October 27, with her latest share. The body-positive model — who is also known as Sports Illustrated‘s curviest model — uploaded a stunning video that featured her in a revealing swimsuit that put her womanly curves on full display, much to the delight of her fans.

The video captured McGrady lying on her side during a professional photo shoot. She lay on a burnt orange cushion adorned with a black-and-white print. As indicated by the geotag, she was in Bali, Indonesia, where she shot her spread for the 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

McGrady rocked a white one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline that bared her ample chest. Its straps narrowed into very thin strings that went around her neck.

McGrady also wore a black sheer cover-up that added an extra layer of sophistication to the look. Accessorizing the ensemble, she sported a hand band with a floral white print against black. According to Sports Illustrated, her outfit was from Fashion Nova and the shoot captured by Yu Tsai.

McGrady’s blond hair was partially pulled back, with the loose bangs swept to the side framing her face.

In the caption, McGrady revealed that the video was a throwback and noted how much she misses traveling and exploring new places. She then asked her followers to share their dream destination.

Within the first hour, the post has attracted more than 17,000 likes and over 160 comments. Her admirers used the space below the clip to engage with her caption, listing the places she wish to see.

“I hear ya Hunter me too!!!! Italy, Greece, Ireland. Never have been to Croatia, oh Switzerland I loved so much too!! We loved Lucerne!!” one of her fans wrote.

“Anywhere warm with beautiful sites [heart-eyes emoji] I miss the warmth,” replied another user.

“I miss Paris but I had to cancel a trip to Norway to see the Northern lights,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Just made my passport appointment, I’m going anywhere the sun is shining and the beach is warm,” added a fourth user.

MdGrady often stuns her fans with photos that show off her body, as well as her fashion style. Last week, she posted a snapshot that saw her in what looked to be a closet as she wore a tank top, according to a previous The Inquisitr report. The garment featured a U-shaped neckline that dipped low, baring her cleavage. She completed her look with a cute sweater made of a light pink fuzzy fabric, adding a cozy vibe to the outfit.