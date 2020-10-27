Ashley Resch Goes Braless Under Zipped Down Top As She Asks Her Instagram Followers Which Pic They Prefer

Instagram model Ashley Resch wowed her 934,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, October 27, saw the celebrity wearing a plunging neckline and sharing two different pics of the revealing outfit. In the caption, she asked her fans which look they preferred: her serious pose or the snap that showed her smiling. As to be expected, there was an instant flurry of activity in the comments section.

Ashley wore a long-sleeved black crop top that featured a zipper running down the front of it. The model had undone the zip almost to the bottom, not only revealing a lot of her cleavage but the fact that she wasn’t wearing a bra underneath her attire. Her flat stomach and some of her tattoos were also on display as a result of her outfit.

In the first selfie, Ahsley posed front-on to the camera with a serious expression as she pouted at her intended audience. She was sitting on what appeared to be the edge of her bed.

Her blond curls were parted to the side and hung down casually, framing her pretty face.

In the second snap, she changed things up a little by positioning herself more side on to her audience and smiled broadly. As she did so, one hand reached up and tousled her hair.

As soon as Ashley posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within less than an hour, the set had already gathered more than 4,000 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fans.

Many of Ashley’s supporters found it hard to pick their favorite one.

“Both both both,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Both are incredible, that smile makes 2 my favourite,” a fan declared.

Others were more eager to comment on the model’s good looks and appearance.

“You look fantastic,” another user stated.

“Gorgeous smile, love your hair,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a couple of emoji at the end of their statement for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided not to comment on which photo they preferred. Instead, they used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, the kissing emoji got a serious workout as well.

Ashley often shows off her ample assets when sharing updates to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, a recent post saw the celebrity wearing a grey crop top and bikini briefs. As she posed, some sneaky underboob was present.