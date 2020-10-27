Abby Dowse Brings The Heat In Lilac Lingerie While Lying In Bed

This is Abby's second lingerie look in as many days.

Abby Dowse brought some heat to her Instagram page on Tuesday when she posted a sizzling new photo that has proven hard to be ignored.

The Aussie model went scantily clad in the latest addition to her smoking-hot feed, rocking nothing more than a set of skimpy lingerie from Missy Empire that left very little to the imagination. The coordinated undergarments were in a sexy lilac lace color that popped against her deep tan, much of which was exposed due to the ensemble’s racy design.

Abby’s look included a sexy balconette bra with semi-sheer cups and an intricate floral design. Her ample chest was exposed from nearly every angle thanks to the number’s wide armholes and deep scoop neckline, resulting in a scandalous display of cleavage that gave the snap a seductive vibe. The piece also had a thick satin band underneath its underwire cups that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, drawing even more attention to the busty display while also highlighting her slender frame.

The social media star rocked a pair of matching lace panties as well that took her look to the next level. The lingerie boasted a daringly high-cut and cheeky design that showed off her curvy hips and shapely thighs, which she spread slightly apart as she took the shot. It had a thick waistband that also appeared to be made of satin material. It sat just beneath her navel, helping to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Abby appeared to have been lying in her bed when she snapped the steamy selfie. She cut her head out of the frame as she lifted the camera high above her body, but was able to achieve the perfect angle to full capture her ample assets.

She added a thin white button-up as an extra layer to her outfit, but left it completely open and let it slink down her shoulders in an alluring manner. The model also added her signature cross pendant necklace and hoop earrings to give the look a hint of bling.

It wasn’t long before fans began showering the skin-baring new image on Abby’s feed with love. It has racked up nearly 12,000 likes within just two hours of going live, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are just crazy gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“So heavenly,” quipped another fan.

“What an amazing view,” a third follower remarked.

“Goddess,” added a fourth admirer.

Abby has now delighted her online audience with two stunning lingerie looks in as many days. Yesterday, the star sent temperatures soaring when she modeled an emerald green bra-and-panties combo. Fans went wild for that post as well, awarding it more than 38,000 likes to date.