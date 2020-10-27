Chrissy Teigen Breaks Her Silence After Miscarriage With Heartbreaking Essay: ‘Utter And Complete Sadness’

Chrissy Teigen has broken her social media silence to pen a heartbreaking message to fans following the loss of her and her husband John Legend’s baby boy Jack.

The star shared the sad news that she had suffered a miscarriage in early October. The couple said they were in “deep pain” over the loss, as The Inquisitr reported.

After staying off Twitter and Instagram for a while, Chrissy has now written a statement to thank her supporters and reflect on the whole experience.

“I didn’t really know how I would start this, no matter the room or state I was in, but it feels right to begin with a thank you,” she began her essay.

“For weeks, our floors have been covered in flowers of kindness. Notes have flooded in and have each been read with our own teary eyes. Social media messages from strangers have consumed my days, most starting with, “you probably won’t read this, but…”. I can assure you, I did,” the model continued.

Chrissy, 34, went on to explain how she had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption – when the placenta partly or completely separates from the inner wall of the uterus.

Eventually she was told by a doctor it was “time to say goodbye” to Jack, and went into “full blown convulsions of snot and tears.”

“Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness,” Chrissy recalled.

Immediately after the miscarriage, Chrissy and John shared photos of themselves at the hospital, alongside a statement.

Reflecting on the photos, Chrissy revealed that she had asked her mom and John to take pictures, despite their reluctance.

“He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time,” she confessed.

“But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

She told critics that she did not care how much they hated the pictures.

“These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

After sharing her essay, Chrissy tweeted that she had a “full on panic attack” knowing anyone had read it.

John Legend performed at the Billboard Music Awards recently, dedicating his performance to his wife.

‘This is for Chrissy,” the “All Of Me” songwriter tweeted.