Chrissy Teigen Breaks Her Silence After Miscarriage With Heartbreaking Essay: ‘Utter And Complete Sadness’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen has broken her social media silence to pen a heartbreaking message to fans following the loss of her and her husband John Legend’s baby boy Jack.

The star shared the sad news that she had suffered a miscarriage in early October. The couple said they were in “deep pain” over the loss, as The Inquisitr reported.

After staying off Twitter and Instagram for a while, Chrissy has now written a statement to thank her supporters and reflect on the whole experience.

“I didn’t really know how I would start this, no matter the room or state I was in, but it feels right to begin with a thank you,” she began her essay.

“For weeks, our floors have been covered in flowers of kindness. Notes have flooded in and have each been read with our own teary eyes. Social media messages from strangers have consumed my days, most starting with, “you probably won’t read this, but…”. I can assure you, I did,” the model continued.

Chrissy, 34, went on to explain how she had been diagnosed with partial placenta abruption – when the placenta partly or completely separates from the inner wall of the uterus.

Eventually she was told by a doctor it was “time to say goodbye” to Jack, and went into “full blown convulsions of snot and tears.”

“Even as I write this now, I can feel the pain all over again. Oxygen was placed over my nose and mouth, and that was the first picture you saw. Utter and complete sadness,” Chrissy recalled.

Immediately after the miscarriage, Chrissy and John shared photos of themselves at the hospital, alongside a statement.

We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital.  But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack.  So he will always be Jack to us.  Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive.  We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers.  We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.  But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.  On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.

Reflecting on the photos, Chrissy revealed that she had asked her mom and John to take pictures, despite their reluctance.

“He hated it. I could tell. It didn’t make sense to him at the time,” she confessed.

“But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story.”

She told critics that she did not care how much they hated the pictures.

“These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me.”

After sharing her essay, Chrissy tweeted that she had a “full on panic attack” knowing anyone had read it.

John Legend performed at the Billboard Music Awards recently, dedicating his performance to his wife.

‘This is for Chrissy,” the “All Of Me” songwriter tweeted.

“I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.”