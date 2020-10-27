‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers For Episode 3: Clare Crawley’s Journey Takes A ‘Monumental’ Turn

The Bachelorette spoilers for Episode 3 airing on Tuesday night tease that Clare Crawley will be facing a lot of chaos. Rumors have been swirling about all of this during the past couple of months. Now, viewers will supposedly see this journey truly begin to take a truly wild turn.

Clare was immediately smitten with bachelor Dale Moss, muttering after meeting him that she thought she’d met her future husband. During the next episode, that focus on him will ruffle feathers with the other guys.

According to spoiler king Reality Steve, everybody will see Yosef go off over the dodgeball battle. He wasn’t even on that outing, but he’ll get wound up and call her trashy and classless. Apparently, this is when he will also comment about her being the oldest Bachelorette.

After all of that, The Bachelorette teasers indicate that she will immediately send him home. A rose ceremony comes next and Blake Monar, Tyler Smith, and Garin Flowers are reportedly eliminated.

Before any other outings are shown, former The Bachelorette DeAnna Pappas Stagliano will show up to visit with Clare. As TV Insider revealed, Dale will be a major topic of conversation as the two women talk.

The Bachelorette spoilers indicate that there will be a group of guys waiting around for a daytime outing, but Clare will tell them they’ll just be having a cocktail party in the evening.

Clare and Dale spend some one-on-one time together and previews have shown that they get pretty frisky. The other bachelors will get frustrated and suspicious over what’s going on and tensions escalate when Dale gets the group date rose.

Zach Jackson gets a one-on-one, and he has a spa day with Clare. Apparently, he gets a bit aggressive to the point that it triggers something in her.

Later, she decides not to join Zach for the dinner portion of their date. Instead, host Chris Harrison shows up and says that Zach needs to leave.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

The second group date involves comedian Margaret Cho. The men will roast Clare, and later, she decides not to give out a rose as she tells the men she didn’t get what she needed from them.

Soon after that, Episode 3 ends. Clare and her suitors will be at the after-party and the men voice their frustrations regarding how she favors Dale. This will carry over into next week’s show, and that is where viewers can expect Chris to tell Clare that she’s blown up The Bachelorette.

Reality Steve indicates that next Thursday is when everything explodes. Apparently, viewers will get confirmation about Tayshia Adams being brought in to take over as The Bachelorette with the preview that airs at the end of Tuesday’s show.

“PSA for #BachelorNation I can’t impress upon you how monumental the next 2 episodes of #TheBachelorette are. It all starts tonight,” Chris teased via Twitter.

Clare insists that all of the rumors about what happens with her season of The Bachelorette aren’t entirely true. These next two episodes will finally reveal the truth and fans will not want to miss a minute of the drama ahead.