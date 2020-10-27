Joe Biden Campaigns In Georgia, Draws Sharp Contrast With Donald Trump

On Tuesday, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden paid a visit to the state of Georgia, where he vowed to unite the nation, The Hill reported.

Speaking in the small town of Warm Springs, Biden cast President Donald Trump as a demagogue who divides the American people.

“Time and again throughout our history we’ve seen charlatans, con men and phony populists who sought to play on our fears and appeal to our worst appetites and pick at our old oldest scabs for their own political gain.”

Drawing a sharp contrast between himself and Trump, the Democrat argued that America needs a leader “who is not in it for himself but for others, who unites us, not divides us.”

“A president who cares less about his TV ratings and more about the American people,” he said.

“I’m running as a proud Democrat but I’ll govern as an American president. I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me, as for those who do,” Biden added.

The visit to Warm Springs, where Franklin Delano Roosevelt famously retreated for treatment of his polio, was also a symbolic gesture.

During his speech, Biden invoked Roosevelt, who lead the nation though the Great Depression and World War II, seemingly drawing a comparison between the challenges FDR faced decades ago and the challenges he would face if elected.

The decision to visit Georgia was also strategic, it seems. Latest polling suggests that Biden has a shot at winning the state. Traditionally a Republican stronghold, Georgia has not voted for a Democratic presidential nominee since 1992, but that could change on November 3.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll released Monday showed the two candidates virtually tied, establishing that Biden has made gains among moderates and women. The survey also found that he has gained ground among whites and independent voters, who have long been the backbone of the Republican coalition in Georgia.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In the poll, respondents were evenly split on the issue of Trump’s performance in office, but gave Biden a 6-point edge when asked who would do a better job handling the coronavirus pandemic. The Democrat led on the issue of racial equality, but trailed Trump by 10 points on managing the economy.

There have been monumental changes in Georgia’s voting population, with more than 1 million new voters — many of them young and non-white — joining the rolls since the 2016 election. Turnout is expected to surpass 5 million and more than 2.7 Georgians have already voted, which could benefit Biden.

Per The Inquisitr, internal GOP polling reportedly suggests that Biden has made gains in several other traditionally Republican states, such as Kansas and Missouri.