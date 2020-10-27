Bru Luccas Hikes Through The Desert In Minuscule Bikini

Bru Luccas gave her 3.5 million Instagram followers something to look at on Tuesday, October 27, with a hot new post that saw her hiking through the desert while wearing nothing but a minuscule bikini that put her sculpted physique fully on display.

The video shot the Brazilian stunner from a distance as she walked through the iconic rock formations of Sedona, Arizona, as she indicated via one of the hashtags added to the post’s caption. Luccas hiked through a narrow course, holding onto the wall for support. The photographed remained in the same spot as Luccas made her way to the far end, where she sat down to enjoy the stunning view.

Luccas bared plenty of skin in a skimpy two-piece bathing suit boasting a black-and-white print on the bottoms. They had a thong back that put her shapely booty front and center as she walked away from the viewer. Its side straps sat low, hugging her curvy hips.

She paired it with a top with small nude cups and black edges and straps that stretched over her shoulders. On her feet, Luccas had on a pair of yellow hiking boots with dark brown leather around the ankles.

Luccas wore her blond-dyed hair styled down. She pulled her loose strands over her right shoulder, leaving her muscular back on view.

Luccas exalted the breathtaking quality of her surroundings. Capturing the essence of her message, she added the famous Louis Armstrong song “What A Wonderful World” to the background.

The clip has attracted more than 100,000 likes and upwards of 890 comments within four hours. Her followers took to the comments section to praise her killer body and also to remark on the landscape and choose of hiking gear.

“This place looks even more amazing with your presence” one user raved.

“You are the most beautiful thing in the landscape!” chimed in another admirer.

“With that view, I’ll easily walk 20 km,” a third user wrote.

“I wish I was that rock!” replied a fourth fan.

Luccas isn’t one to keep her gym-honed to herself. As The Inquisitr has previously reported, she recently shared another racy image in which she rocked a sexy black dress. It featured spaghetti straps and a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage. It had a thigh slit on the left, baring her shapely leg. Luccas stetted her stuff while holding a large black box of roses. She noted that her post was an ad for Bloom Luxury.