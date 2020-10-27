Pia Mia Turns Up The Heat In Cut-Out Lace Lingerie Bodysuit: ‘Go Vote’

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a number of new smoking hot images of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress is no stranger to making an impression on her fans with her outfits and made quite the statement with her most recent post.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a cut-out lace lingerie bodysuit that displayed her decolletage and the sides of her body. On the back featured a large bow of the same color. She paired the attire with long matching sheer sleeves that weren’t attached to her bodysuit. Pia rocked a lace eye mask that had a crown on top. She rocked acrylic nails and accessorized with a necklace. Pia styled her blond curly hair up but left the front to frame her face. For her makeup application, she opted for a bold red lip.

The 24-year-old treated fans to four photos within one upload.

In the first shot, Pia was captured in front of a plain wall from the waist-up. She titled her head to the right and gazed directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, the entertainer gave fans a view from behind and sported an over-the-shoulder pose. Pia placed one hand on her hip and rested the other beside her.

In the third frame, she put both hands on her hips and tilted her head up with her lips parted.

In the fourth and final pic, Pia looked over her shoulder and made her ensemble look effortless on the blond beauty.

For her caption, she told her social media audience to vote during the 2020 Presidential Election and stream her song “HOT.”

In the tags, she credited her hairstylist, Rikke Gajda, for helping her achieve this glam look.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 36,500 likes and over 220 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.1 million followers.

“OOOH F*CK I ALMOST GOT AN HEART ATTACK ARE YOU FREAKING KIDDING ME,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Damn I really think you are surreal like my god!” another person shared.

“Oh damn you went there girl! So perfect!” remarked a third fan.

“Ughhh I don’t say this to anyone ever but you are literally queen,” a fourth admirer commented, adding a crown emoji.

Earlier today, Pia announced that the remix of her song “HOT” features Sean Paul and Flo Milli. She shared a number of snaps of herself working in the studio wearing a sky blue crop top and high-waisted jeans.