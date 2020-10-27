Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Killer Curves In Black Bikini For Age-Defying Beach Snaps

Kourtney Kardashian showed off her age-defying beauty in a series of sultry snaps on Tuesday afternoon. The reality star rocked a black bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer physique as she lounged on a stunning beach. Her skimpy ensemble was certainly enough to command fans’ attention.

The photos showed Kourtney posing with a round outdoor lounge bed covered in decorative pillows. A clearing in the sand was surrounded by clusters of vibrant green trees as the ocean rolled onto the shore in the background. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as the eldest Kardashian rested under the shade of palm leaves. The scenery was certainly breathtaking, though viewers were likely focused on Kourtney.

The 41-year-old Poosh founder’s look included a triangle-shaped top with a strap tied around the base of her bust. Her ample cleavage spilled out at the center between the cups, though her hair covered most of her chest. Kourtney’s flat tummy was on full display beneath the top.

On the bottom, Kourtney wore a high-cut bikini that plunged into the front of her waist. Meanwhile, the sides came up above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her shapely legs and and pert booty were completely on show.

Kourtney finished her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses and a black floppy hat over her dark straight locks.

In the first image, Kourtney stood sideways and arched her back to give fans a glimpse at her curvy backside. She pointed her toes in a way that elongated her pins. In another shot, the star stood just in front of the camera as she gently grasped the brim of her hat and stared ahead.

Kourtney also included a snap of herself sitting on the edge of the bed as she leaned back and flexed her abs.

The post received more than 988,000 likes and just over just over 3,350 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a huge success with her followers. Many people showered the influencer with affection in the comments section.

“Looking like an island girl,” one fan wrote with a heart-eye emoji.

“My god you don’t age!” another user added.

“What a jungle queen,” a third follower penned.

“Love you Kourt you look amazing,” a fourth fan wrote.

Some users simply expressed admiration for Kourtney with various emoji.

Kourtney always leaves her fans impressed. The mom of three previously shared a post in which she took a night swim while rocking an even tinier black set.