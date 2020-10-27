‘General Hospital’ Fans React To The Juicy Finn & Jackie Bombshell

Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital brought a big discussion involving Jackie and Finn. Fans had been speculating about what really went down between these two all those years ago, and now some of those suspicions have been confirmed. Could another bombshell be in the works though?

Ever since the doctor arrived in Port Charles, he’s been estranged from his family. When his brother Chase showed up, he was extremely frosty toward his sibling. Chase eventually won him over, but the doctor remained distanced from his father Gregory and stepmother Jackie.

Now, Jackie is in Port Charles and she had a telling conversation with her stepson. As General Hospital fans had suspected, Jackie and Finn had been involved romantically. In fact, as SheKnows Soaps recapped, Jackie met Gregory through his son and she’d had feelings for the then-resident. Viewers learned that Finn and Jackie slept together the night before she married Gregory.

“Finally interested in Finn’s story! This is going to get good I can feel it!!” one fan said via Twitter.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

In fact, Jackie admitted during this conversation, she would have bailed on the wedding if Finn had admitted he wanted to give things a try with her. However, he raced away the morning after they were together, so she went ahead and married his dad.

“Hamilton Finn. He is so much more layered then we ever realized his distance from his father and stepmom is about guilt and shame because of them hooking up and being in love,” another tweet noted.

The big question now is regarding Chase. Is he really Finn’s son? Now that General Hospital viewers know that these two slept together the night before her wedding, it certainly seems likely that’s where this is headed.

By the looks of things, people have mixed feelings about this potential General Hospital bombshell.

“We had this figured out for a long time. It is just wrong to take away the fantastic vibe Finn and Chase have as brothers. They became developed as such and I love them as brothers. Why upset the Apple cart!” another person tweeted.

“I’d rather watch drunk chase finding out that Finn and Jackie are his parents over Nina’s nonsense,” someone else wrote on Twitter.

General Hospital has already engineered a few of these biological bombshells, so it may feel like too much to have another one thrown into the mix of things. Nina will seemingly soon learn that Nelle was her daughter, and viewers have long suspected that Curtis will end up being Trina’s father, not Taggert.

In addition, Hayden had told Finn that she lost their baby, and he only found out last year that wasn’t true. He now has Violet, so throwing out a twist that he’s Chase’s dad too might be more than General Hospital fans can buy.

Spoilers hint that there are fireworks to come with this family in the days ahead and everybody will be watching to see how explosive things get.