Melania Trump Is Reportedly Sometimes ‘Repulsed’ By Husband Donald In ‘Strange Marriage’

Former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman weighed in on the “strange” marriage between Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump, saying that the First Lady is sometimes “repulsed” by the president.

As The Sun reported, Newman feels that the two have an unusual relationship.

“It’s a very strange marriage,” said Newman. “I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors.”

Because she knows the couple as well she does, she said that she felt able to weigh in on what happened behind closed doors.

“But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired,” she said. “What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she is repulsed by him.”

Newman met Trump 17 years ago when she competed on The Apprentice. From there, she kept in touch and was eventually hired by the president as the Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison. She was subsequently fired and decided to write a tell-all book called Unhinged talking about her experiences with the Trump family.

Chris Graythen / Getty Images

Trump claimed that Newman begged him for a job but that no one liked working with her after she was fired. She claimed that she felt it was necessary for her to take the job after Trump offered it to her because she wanted to serve her the United States.

“He is off, he is a little crazy, but there has to be an adult in the room to help guide this country,” she said.

There has been much speculation about Melania and her husband’s relationship. That speculation has become more intense in recent days after the First Lady appeared to rip her hand out of her husband’s after the final presidential debate, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

It’s not the first time that Melania has seemed to slap Trump away. In August, she appeared to refuse to accept his hand as they were visiting Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC.

While disembarking from Air Force One in Charlotte in March 2018, Trump attempted to hold her hand repeatedly, but she seemed to avoid taking it. Something similar happened when Emmanual Macron visited the couple at the White House. She appeared to avoid a similar gesture yet again in Tel Aviv in 2017.