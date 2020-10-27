Brunette Bombshell Tawny Jordan Exudes ‘Italian Vibes’ In Revealing Polka-Dot Dress

Tawny Jordan served a fierce look on Monday, October 26, when she treated her 876,000 Instagram followers to a stunning new photo in which she rocked a revealing frock that bared her shapely leg and busty cleavage.

The photo showed the American model — who has been featured in Maxim, Playboy, and FHM— striking a sexy pose outdoors. Jordan was on a sidewalk in front of a house covered in climbing plants.

Jordan had on a sexy black dress boasting a white polka-dot print. The garment had a strapless neckline that sat low, showing off her ample cleavage. The bodice was made from an elastic fabric, which gave it a stretchy quality that clung to her slim midriff.

The dress boasted a maxi skirt with a high slit that showcased Jordan’s killer leg. According to the tag, it was courtesy of Reformation, a brand of sustainable clothing.

Jordan accessorized her ensemble with a black wide-brimmed hat that oozed European vibes. To add some bling, she also had on a pair of silver hoop earrings. She wore her brunette tresses in large curls that she pulled over her shoulders. As the tag suggested, she wore extensions by Irresistible Me Extensions.

She faced the camera as she tilted her head back while closing her eyes and parting her lips. She lifted both arms, opening up her chest. Jordan propped one leg forward, drawing attention to her toned thigh.

In the caption, Jordan pointed out that she was embodying “Italian vibes” in the shot. She also credited photographer David Yang for the shoot.

The post has garnered about 3,000 likes and more than 125 comments in under a day. Her fans used the occasion to comment on her magazine-ready outfit and to praise the photo’s aesthetic.

“OMG, you look more gorgeous, sexy and beautiful ever on that dress you are wearing,” one user wrote.

“Love this [two heart-eyes emoji] absolutely goddess,” replied another fan.

“So beautiful!! [three fire emoji] Tan looks amazing,” a third fan chimed in.

“The hat is fabulous! This look is classic Sophia Loren,” added a fourth admirer.

Jordan is known for her Instagram posts that boast her sex appeal and modeling skills. As The Inquisitr noted, she previously shared an image of herself clad in a white two-piece bathing suit that showed off her hourglass figure. It captured her outside in front of palm trees in Las Vegas, Nevada, as per the geotag. The top featured large triangles and a plunging neckline and tied into a large bow between her breasts, whose straps she pulled down.